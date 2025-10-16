After threat of KAB to Mykolaiv, Air Force confirmed Russian strike on region from Su-34: type of munition is being determined
On October 16, at approximately 12:00 PM, a launch from a Su-34 aircraft was recorded from the Black Sea in the direction of Mykolaiv. The impact site has been identified, and there are no casualties.
Russian troops today struck Mykolaiv region from a Su-34 aircraft from the Black Sea, the type of munition is being determined, there are no casualties, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
We are informing about the aerial target in Mykolaiv region. Around 12:00 on October 16, a launch from a Su-34 aircraft from the Black Sea was recorded. The aerial attack weapon was directed towards the city of Mykolaiv. The crash site has been established, preliminarily without casualties. Relevant services are working at the scene to determine the type of aerial munition.
Before that, around 12:00, the Air Force warned about an enemy "KAB heading for Mykolaiv."
