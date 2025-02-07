Air Force on the downing of a KAB in Zaporizhzhia region: “We do not disclose the method”

The head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, confirmed the downing of the KAB in Zaporizhzhia region, but noted that he could not say how it was shot down, UNN reports.

Details

Information has appeared on the Internet that an allegedly experimental weapon was used against an enemy bomb during a Russian air attack in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday morning.

In a commentary to UNN, the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, confirmed the fact of the downing of the KAB, but refused to disclose the details of the method used.

"We don't disclose the method," Ihnat said.

Recall

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reported that on February 6 in the morning there was an explosion outside the city of Zaporizhzhia, there were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, the enemy did not achieve its goal.