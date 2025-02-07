Air Force on the downing of a KAB in Zaporizhzhia region: “We do not disclose the method”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 9024 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60037 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101744 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122564 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102061 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128861 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103509 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113288 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105913 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102304 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 86681 views
09:03 AM • 111261 views
09:59 AM • 105647 views
02:39 PM • 9156 views
09:20 AM • 122577 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128871 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162009 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152164 views
02:48 PM • 1318 views
09:59 AM • 105647 views
09:03 AM • 111261 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138276 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140053 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23547 views

Yuriy Ignat confirmed the destruction of a guided aerial bomb in Zaporizhzhia region, but refused to disclose details.

The head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, confirmed the downing of the KAB in Zaporizhzhia region, but noted that he could not say how it was shot down, UNN reports.

Details

Information has appeared on the Internet that an allegedly experimental weapon was used against an enemy bomb during a Russian air attack in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday morning. 

In a commentary to UNN, the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, confirmed the fact of the downing of the KAB, but refused to disclose the details of the method used.

"We don't disclose the method," Ihnat said.

Recall 

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reported that on February 6 in the morning there was an explosion outside the city of Zaporizhzhia, there were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, the enemy did not achieve its goal.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

