Russian strikes cut off power to railway sections on approaches to Pivdennyi port

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that several railway sections on the access roads to the "Pivdennyi" port were de-energized due to Russian strikes, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's Facebook page.

For the second day in a row, the terrorist country has been striking the railway energy infrastructure on the approaches to the "Pivdennyi" port. As a result of the attacks, several railway sections have been de-energized, which increases the travel time for cargo - the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that "the enemy does not abandon attempts to limit exports through Ukrainian seaports - both by direct strikes on port infrastructure and by attacks on railway infrastructure, which ensures rhythmic delivery of goods to ports."

"To restore stable movement to the port and terminals, railway workers are taking all possible measures: additional locomotives are involved, repair units are eliminating the consequences of the strikes, and alternative routes for cargo transportation are also used," the company added.

For reference

The "Pivdennyi" Sea Commercial Port is a state-owned port cargo enterprise, a leader in terms of cargo transshipment in Ukraine. The enterprise is located on the northwestern coast of the Black Sea, in the waters of the non-freezing Small Adzhalyk Estuary, and is the deepest port in Ukraine.

Recall

As a result of a Russian strike on Fastiv on the night of December 6, 27 suburban train cars were destroyed, with damages estimated at UAH 300 million. The depot and station were destroyed, and UAH 100 million is needed for reconstruction.

