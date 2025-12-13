Russian strikes cut off power to railway sections on approaches to Pivdennyi port

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
09:33 PM • 3008 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF
06:15 PM • 11514 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 15791 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 20721 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 27804 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 32006 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 41286 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 31471 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23878 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 24083 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Popular news
The Ministry of Energy explained why some regions have more electricity and others have lessDecember 12, 01:38 PM • 4268 views
Number of war casualties in Ukraine increased by 27% this year, with 226 civilians killed in November - UNDecember 12, 02:00 PM • 5044 views
Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanationDecember 12, 02:25 PM • 12874 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 11791 views
Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted07:20 PM • 6096 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 11849 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 28011 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 76123 views
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 24450 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 53948 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 45695 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 50457 views
Russian strikes cut off power to railway sections on approaches to Pivdennyi port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Several railway sections on the approaches to Pivdennyi port have been de-energized due to Russian strikes. The enemy is trying to limit exports through Ukrainian seaports by attacking railway infrastructure.

Russian strikes cut off power to railway sections on approaches to Pivdennyi port

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that several railway sections on the access roads to the "Pivdennyi" port were de-energized due to Russian strikes, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's Facebook page.

For the second day in a row, the terrorist country has been striking the railway energy infrastructure on the approaches to the "Pivdennyi" port. As a result of the attacks, several railway sections have been de-energized, which increases the travel time for cargo

- the message says.

 Ukrzaliznytsia noted that "the enemy does not abandon attempts to limit exports through Ukrainian seaports - both by direct strikes on port infrastructure and by attacks on railway infrastructure, which ensures rhythmic delivery of goods to ports."

"To restore stable movement to the port and terminals, railway workers are taking all possible measures: additional locomotives are involved, repair units are eliminating the consequences of the strikes, and alternative routes for cargo transportation are also used," the company added.

For reference

The "Pivdennyi" Sea Commercial Port is a state-owned port cargo enterprise, a leader in terms of cargo transshipment in Ukraine. The enterprise is located on the northwestern coast of the Black Sea, in the waters of the non-freezing Small Adzhalyk Estuary, and is the deepest port in Ukraine.

Recall

As a result of a Russian strike on Fastiv on the night of December 6, 27 suburban train cars were destroyed, with damages estimated at UAH 300 million. The depot and station were destroyed, and UAH 100 million is needed for reconstruction.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Fastiv
Ukrainian Railways
Black Sea
Ukraine