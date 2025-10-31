"Water does not forgive mistakes": rescuers pulled a man from the sea in Chornomorsk

$42.080.01
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 16037 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 9790 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20741 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 13929 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18312 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 24442 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14237 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24048 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
October 31, 07:20 AM • 22048 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 34491 views
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hitVideoOctober 31, 06:50 AM • 9468 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 29600 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 24766 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 16583 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 5646 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 26837 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 59287 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 63641 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 85751 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Gold

"Water does not forgive mistakes": rescuers pulled a man from the sea in Chornomorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In Chornomorsk, State Emergency Service rescuers spotted a man far from the shore, reached him, and brought him to shore. The injured person was hospitalized after an ambulance was called.

"Water does not forgive mistakes": rescuers pulled a man from the sea in Chornomorsk

In the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, rescuers pulled a man from the sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers spotted the man at a great distance from the shore. Fortunately, SES divers were working in that area - they quickly reached the man, pulled him out of the water, and brought him to the shore.

Later, an ambulance was called for the man and he was sent to the hospital.

Water does not forgive mistakes: be conscious and take care of yourself

- reported the SES.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the cargo ship Eileen, which was en route from Turkey to Ukraine, sank in the Black Sea. The ship was sailing under the flag of Cameroon, and there were 10 Ukrainian crew members on board. All of them were rescued.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyUNN-Odesa
