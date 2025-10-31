"Water does not forgive mistakes": rescuers pulled a man from the sea in Chornomorsk

In the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, rescuers pulled a man from the sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers spotted the man at a great distance from the shore. Fortunately, SES divers were working in that area - they quickly reached the man, pulled him out of the water, and brought him to the shore.

Later, an ambulance was called for the man and he was sent to the hospital.

Water does not forgive mistakes: be conscious and take care of yourself - reported the SES.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the cargo ship Eileen, which was en route from Turkey to Ukraine, sank in the Black Sea. The ship was sailing under the flag of Cameroon, and there were 10 Ukrainian crew members on board. All of them were rescued.