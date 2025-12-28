Most homes in Kyiv and the region have heat after the Russian attack, water supply fully restored - Deputy Prime Minister

$41.930.00
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 20839 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 35796 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
December 27, 05:54 PM • 34525 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 28967 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 24923 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21113 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42016 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39526 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 113710 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy
Former Moldovan Prime Minister declared internationally wanted after conviction in France
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - media
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 80509 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Canada
Kyiv Oblast
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Most homes in Kyiv and the region have heat after the Russian attack, water supply fully restored - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Oleksiy Kuleba reported that after the massive Russian attack, most homes in Kyiv and the Kyiv region already have heating, and water supply has been fully restored. It is expected that the heating system will be fully operational everywhere by the end of the day.

Most homes in Kyiv and the region have heat after the Russian attack, water supply fully restored - Deputy Prime Minister

In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, heating has been restored in most homes, and it is expected that the system will be fully operational everywhere by the end of the day, and water supply has been fully restored, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Sunday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"The elimination of the consequences of the shelling of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast continues. Utility workers, energy workers, and emergency services are working non-stop - both day and night - to restore heat, water, and electricity to people's homes as soon as possible," Kuleba said.

Heating has already been restored in most homes in Kyiv and the region. In some houses, it is still being restored - work will continue throughout the day, and the system will be fully operational everywhere by the end of the day. This is due to the phased launch of networks after damage. Centralized water supply has been fully restored.

- wrote the Deputy Prime Minister.

Recall

In Kyiv, critical infrastructure and all homes were powered after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, and 748,000 families are back with electricity, while the situation on the left bank is more difficult - there are emergency blackouts, while on the right bank, schedules have been restored.

In Kyiv Oblast, emergency power outages also continue, with over 19,000 consumers remaining without electricity.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
