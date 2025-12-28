Most homes in Kyiv and the region have heat after the Russian attack, water supply fully restored - Deputy Prime Minister

In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, heating has been restored in most homes, and it is expected that the system will be fully operational everywhere by the end of the day, and water supply has been fully restored, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Sunday in Telegram, UNN writes.

"The elimination of the consequences of the shelling of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast continues. Utility workers, energy workers, and emergency services are working non-stop - both day and night - to restore heat, water, and electricity to people's homes as soon as possible," Kuleba said.

Heating has already been restored in most homes in Kyiv and the region. In some houses, it is still being restored - work will continue throughout the day, and the system will be fully operational everywhere by the end of the day. This is due to the phased launch of networks after damage. Centralized water supply has been fully restored. - wrote the Deputy Prime Minister.

In Kyiv, critical infrastructure and all homes were powered after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, and 748,000 families are back with electricity, while the situation on the left bank is more difficult - there are emergency blackouts, while on the right bank, schedules have been restored.

In Kyiv Oblast, emergency power outages also continue, with over 19,000 consumers remaining without electricity.