Third of the preferential mortgages issued were this year, most of them for new builds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Under the state affordable mortgage program "eOselia", 22.5 thousand Ukrainian families have purchased housing. Of these, 7,642 Ukrainians used the program in 2025, receiving preferential mortgages totaling UAH 14.56 billion.

Third of the preferential mortgages issued were this year, most of them for new builds

Approximately 22.5 thousand Ukrainian families have purchased housing under the state affordable mortgage program "eOselia", and a third of them in 2025, with 147 Ukrainians choosing "first sale" housing, including 63 apartments in buildings under construction, the Ministry of Economy and Ukrfinzhitlo reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In total, since the beginning of 2025, 7,642 Ukrainians have used the eOselia program, receiving preferential mortgages totaling UAH 14.56 billion.

- reported the Ministry of Economy.

As indicated, the largest number of loans under the program were granted in the Kyiv region – 75, the city of Kyiv – 63, Odesa region – 12, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions – 10 each.

"By type of real estate: 147 Ukrainians received a loan for first-sale housing, of which 63 objects are under construction. Another 93 loans were issued for the purchase of housing in the secondary market," the Ministry of Economy indicated.

As reported by Ukrfinzhitlo, in total, over just over three years of the program's operation, 22,482 families have purchased their own housing, and the total volume of issued loans exceeded UAH 38,633.1 million.

Last week, according to the Ministry of Economy, 240 new loans were issued for a total of UAH 492 million. Of these, loans at 3% were received by 71 servicemen and security sector representatives, 18 medics, 8 educators, and 2 scientists. Loans at 7% were received by 100 Ukrainians without their own housing, 37 IDPs, and 4 veterans.

Mortgage on the secondary market became more expensive, on the primary market unchanged: at what interest rate is the loan given25.11.25, 13:18 • 3347 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyReal Estate
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kyiv