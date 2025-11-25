$42.370.10
Mortgage on the secondary market became more expensive, on the primary market unchanged: at what interest rate is the loan given

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

In September, mortgages on the secondary real estate market rose to 9.37%, while on the primary market the rate remained unchanged. Banks issued 851 mortgage loans for UAH 1.6 billion, of which 62.5% are accounted for by the primary market.

Mortgage on the secondary market became more expensive, on the primary market unchanged: at what interest rate is the loan given

Mortgages in the secondary real estate market have become more expensive - the rate increased to 9.37% in September from 8.99% a month earlier, while in the primary market it remained unchanged. This is evidenced by the data from the NBU's monthly survey of banks, writes UNN.

Details

According to the NBU, Ukrainian banks issued 851 mortgage loans in September for a total amount of UAH 1.6 billion, with 62.5% issued in the primary market.

Briefly about the survey results:

  • 532 loans for UAH 1 billion were provided in the primary real estate market, of which 152 for UAH 276 million were secured by property rights to future real estate;
    • 319 loans for UAH 621 million were provided in the secondary real estate market;
      • the weighted average effective rate was 8.13% per annum in the primary market and 9.37% in the secondary market;
        • the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans remains at 12%.

          What about the regions

          In regional terms, the largest number of mortgage loans in September were issued:

          • in Kyiv Oblast (303 contracts for a total of UAH 599 million, or 37% of the total volume);
            • in the city of Kyiv (155 contracts for UAH 350 million);
              • in Lviv Oblast (46 contracts for UAH 95 million);
                • in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (53 contracts for UAH 90 million);
                  • in Volyn Oblast (35 contracts for UAH 61 million).

                    For reference

                    During the survey, responses were provided by 39 banks with a share of more than 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio, of which 14 banks reported issuing new mortgage loans.

