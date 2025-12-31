Zelenskyy appoints new head of NSSMC: what is known about him

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 1930 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 4804 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 10379 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 12697 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 13598 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 16290 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 19495 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19442 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17253 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15592 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.7m/s
82%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 18767 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 17163 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 16021 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"December 31, 12:55 PM • 14889 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 13041 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 1932 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 13161 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 64644 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 65542 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 59426 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Taiwan
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 13156 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 6192 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 16098 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 17240 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 18847 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Film

Zelenskyy appoints new head of NSSMC: what is known about him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

President Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Semeniuk as the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission. This happened after the dismissal of Ruslan Magomedov, who had headed the commission since 2021.

Zelenskyy appoints new head of NSSMC: what is known about him

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Semenyuk as the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, replacing Ruslan Magomedov, who was dismissed the day before. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 1019/2025.

Details

To appoint Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Semenyuk as the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission

- the decree states.

Addition

Little is known about Semenyuk from open sources, but today, December 31, he submitted a declaration as a candidate for the position of head of the NSSMC, in which he indicated that he owns an apartment in Svyatopetrivske, Kyiv region, as well as a non-residential premises in the same settlement.

He also indicated that he owns 4 land plots (50% rights to each), two cars - BMW and JAGUAR.

In addition, Semenyuk is the owner of the company "Bright Production", which is engaged in clothing manufacturing, and also owns 50% of the company "Golden Silver", which is engaged in jewelry manufacturing.

The website of "Bright Production" states that they are engaged in tailoring, including military uniforms.

Semenyuk also indicated that last year he received 4340 hryvnias in salary from the company "Trading House "Esi", which is engaged in footwear manufacturing, where he was previously a founder.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Magomedov from the post of head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, who had headed the commission since 2021.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Real estate
Kyiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine