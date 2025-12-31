Zelenskyy appoints new head of NSSMC: what is known about him

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Semenyuk as the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, replacing Ruslan Magomedov, who was dismissed the day before. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 1019/2025.

Details

To appoint Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Semenyuk as the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission - the decree states.

Addition

Little is known about Semenyuk from open sources, but today, December 31, he submitted a declaration as a candidate for the position of head of the NSSMC, in which he indicated that he owns an apartment in Svyatopetrivske, Kyiv region, as well as a non-residential premises in the same settlement.

He also indicated that he owns 4 land plots (50% rights to each), two cars - BMW and JAGUAR.

In addition, Semenyuk is the owner of the company "Bright Production", which is engaged in clothing manufacturing, and also owns 50% of the company "Golden Silver", which is engaged in jewelry manufacturing.

The website of "Bright Production" states that they are engaged in tailoring, including military uniforms.

Semenyuk also indicated that last year he received 4340 hryvnias in salary from the company "Trading House "Esi", which is engaged in footwear manufacturing, where he was previously a founder.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Magomedov from the post of head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, who had headed the commission since 2021.