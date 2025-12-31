$42.390.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Power outage schedules for January 1 will be in effect throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

All regions of Ukraine will face hourly power outages and power restrictions for industry on January 1. This is a consequence of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, and the situation may change.

Power outage schedules for January 1 will be in effect throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Thursday, January 1, hourly shutdown schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN

Tomorrow, January 1, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine 

- the message says. 

Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, adding that the situation in the energy system may change. 

The time and volume of outages at your address – find out on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity appears according to the schedule – please use it sparingly 

- urged Ukrenergo. 

Recall 

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, there are power outages in five regions, including more than 170,000 consumers in Odesa region and thousands in Brovary district of Kyiv region, bad weather left some residents without electricity in two regions. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine