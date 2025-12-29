In Ukraine, a network selling counterfeit equipment of famous brands was uncovered: it caused 30 million losses

A network selling counterfeit equipment of well-known brands, operating throughout the country, has been exposed in Ukraine; the preliminary damage to companies exceeds UAH 30 million, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement officers exposed a group of individuals who illegally used trademarks of international companies," the report says.

According to the investigation, individual entrepreneurs advertised and sold counterfeit equipment through websites. Customers were offered hair dryers, headphones, watches, and other goods. Orders were sent by postal operators throughout Ukraine.

"During authorized searches in the Kyiv region, more than 4,000 units of counterfeit and falsified products were seized. The goods were of low quality, the labeling and packaging did not meet standards, and the manufacturing and branding were carried out without the permission of the copyright holders. The preliminary amount of material damage to companies exceeds UAH 30 million," the prosecutor's office reported.

As a result of the coordinated work of law enforcement officers, as noted, the violated rights and interests of trademark owners have been restored.

