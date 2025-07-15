200 million UAH counterfeit: a large-scale scheme for producing counterfeit pesticides exposed in 12 regions of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers exposed 8 organized criminal groups that produced over 400 tons of counterfeit pesticides in underground workshops. The products were sold in Ukraine and the EU under the guise of international brands. During searches, over 175 tons of counterfeit goods were seized, and the case is being investigated under three articles of the Criminal Code. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement agencies identified and exposed 8 organized criminal groups in 12 regions, whose members organized underground workshops for the production of counterfeit pesticides. Law enforcement officers established that from March to July 2025, over 400 tons of counterfeit agrochemical products were manufactured. The expected income of the organizers is over UAH 200 million. The products were sold in Ukraine and also supplied to European Union countries under the guise of products from well-known international brands," the report says.

It is reported that within the framework of the investigation, underground production workshops for the manufacture of counterfeit goods, a printing workshop (for the production of holograms, labels, packaging, etc.), and a workshop for the production of containers were exposed.

"The counterfeit goods were sold through online stores and logistics companies, as well as through smuggling channels to EU countries. During authorized searches, over 175 tons of counterfeit pesticides and components for their production were seized. Control purchases and sampling of pesticides were also carried out, which were recognized as counterfeit based on the results of studies. To document cross-border criminal activity, a joint investigative group (JIT) was created with law enforcement agencies of a foreign state," the prosecutor's office added.

It is also noted that yesterday, July 14, 89 searches were conducted in 12 regions of Ukraine with the participation of employees of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, the Department for Combating Drug Crime, the State Customs Service, and special police units.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings regarding fraud, illegal trafficking of potent substances, and illegal use of trademarks (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 4 of Article 321, Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is ongoing.

Measures are being taken to bring all involved persons to justice, stop the circulation of counterfeit pesticides, and protect the rights of consumers and rights holders.

