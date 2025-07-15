200 million UAH counterfeit: a large-scale scheme for producing counterfeit pesticides exposed in 12 regions of Ukraine

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5224 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 24610 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 20578 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 34288 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 32007 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 75714 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 66110 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 93502 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75375 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55810 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding PutinJuly 15, 03:14 AM • 12855 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 19396 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 27228 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearance07:15 AM • 10193 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30657 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5264 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 24641 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 34315 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 75733 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 77748 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30953 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 62275 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 65841 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 61350 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 146777 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

200 million UAH counterfeit: a large-scale scheme for producing counterfeit pesticides exposed in 12 regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2822 views

Law enforcement officers exposed 8 criminal groups that produced over 400 tons of counterfeit pesticides in 12 regions of Ukraine. The products were sold in Ukraine and the EU under the guise of international brands, and over 175 tons of counterfeit goods were seized.

200 million UAH counterfeit: a large-scale scheme for producing counterfeit pesticides exposed in 12 regions of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers exposed 8 organized criminal groups that produced over 400 tons of counterfeit pesticides in underground workshops. The products were sold in Ukraine and the EU under the guise of international brands. During searches, over 175 tons of counterfeit goods were seized, and the case is being investigated under three articles of the Criminal Code. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement agencies identified and exposed 8 organized criminal groups in 12 regions, whose members organized underground workshops for the production of counterfeit pesticides. Law enforcement officers established that from March to July 2025, over 400 tons of counterfeit agrochemical products were manufactured. The expected income of the organizers is over UAH 200 million. The products were sold in Ukraine and also supplied to European Union countries under the guise of products from well-known international brands," the report says.

It is reported that within the framework of the investigation, underground production workshops for the manufacture of counterfeit goods, a printing workshop (for the production of holograms, labels, packaging, etc.), and a workshop for the production of containers were exposed.

"The counterfeit goods were sold through online stores and logistics companies, as well as through smuggling channels to EU countries. During authorized searches, over 175 tons of counterfeit pesticides and components for their production were seized. Control purchases and sampling of pesticides were also carried out, which were recognized as counterfeit based on the results of studies. To document cross-border criminal activity, a joint investigative group (JIT) was created with law enforcement agencies of a foreign state," the prosecutor's office added.

It is also noted that yesterday, July 14, 89 searches were conducted in 12 regions of Ukraine with the participation of employees of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, the Department for Combating Drug Crime, the State Customs Service, and special police units.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings regarding fraud, illegal trafficking of potent substances, and illegal use of trademarks (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 4 of Article 321, Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is ongoing.

Measures are being taken to bring all involved persons to justice, stop the circulation of counterfeit pesticides, and protect the rights of consumers and rights holders.

Recall

In Ukraine, a large-scale scheme for manufacturing fake medical certificates of MSEK about the disability of close relatives of servicemen was exposed, and the organizers were notified of suspicion.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that law enforcement officers in the Kharkiv region exposed and stopped a large-scale production of counterfeit excise stamps for alcoholic beverages. More than 2.5 million stamps were seized, and three participants were detained.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
State Customs Service of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9