Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto

The European Union once again wanted to impose sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, but Hungary prevented it. This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of this country Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports.

Details

According to the politician, the new package of sanctions against Russia contains "more relief for Hungary," for example, it allows the use of products derived from Russian crude oil in Hungary.

They again wanted to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, but we prevented this from happening because if we put church leaders on the sanctions list, we lose the opportunity for the churches themselves to be mediators for peace, - Siyarto said.

He also said that Hungary blocked the inclusion of the Russian Olympic Committee and two Russian football clubs on the sanctions list.

Because it would be a mockery of the way the entire European Union works if people in remote parts of the world read that the EU was imposing sanctions on Russian football teams because of the war in Ukraine, - said the Hungarian prime minister.

Recall

27 EU countries have agreed on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. It targets the aluminum industry and oil exports. The restrictions will affect 13 banks, 73 shadow fleet tankers and Russian aluminum products.