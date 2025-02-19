Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32342 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54505 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100843 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100843 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59984 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113672 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100258 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112574 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151006 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59047 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107733 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71788 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35477 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100843 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151006 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141827 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174250 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27428 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61414 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133428 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135319 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163689 views
Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108175 views

Hungary has blocked the introduction of EU sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill. Szijjarto explained this by the need to preserve the ability of churches to mediate peace.

The European Union once again wanted to impose sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, but Hungary prevented it. This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of this country Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports.

Details

According to the politician, the new package of sanctions against Russia contains "more relief for Hungary," for example, it allows the use of products derived from Russian crude oil in Hungary.

They again wanted to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, but we prevented this from happening because if we put church leaders on the sanctions list, we lose the opportunity for the churches themselves to be mediators for peace,

- Siyarto said.

He also said that Hungary blocked the inclusion of the Russian Olympic Committee and two Russian football clubs on the sanctions list.

Because it would be a mockery of the way the entire European Union works if people in remote parts of the world read that the EU was imposing sanctions on Russian football teams because of the war in Ukraine,

- said the Hungarian prime minister.

Recall

27 EU countries have agreed on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. It targets the aluminum industry and oil exports. The restrictions will affect 13 banks, 73 shadow fleet tankers and Russian aluminum products.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary

