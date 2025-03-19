Szijjártó delighted with Trump and Putin's conversation: the world has become safer
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó approved of the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, saying it was positive news for the world. He expressed hope that Brussels would not hinder the peace process.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is satisfied with the results of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.
According to the diplomat, "wonderful news" came from Washington and Moscow.
Today the world has become safer. We fully support the peace agreement
At the same time, he expressed hope that "Brussels will not undermine the peace process".
On March 18, Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation. According to its results, the head of the White House, in particular, stated that he did not discuss with the Russian dictator the issue of stopping aid to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with Donald Trump after his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He hopes to have a conversation in the near future to understand the details.
