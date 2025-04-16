The EU is discussing sending military advisers to Ukraine - European Commission spokeswoman

The European Union is discussing the possibility of sending military advisers to Ukraine to organize training for Ukrainian soldiers. This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Hipper confirmed that the issue of sending troops from EU countries was discussed on April 14 at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

"Indeed, this was discussed, but the main thing here is to support Ukraine and strengthen it as much as possible. There are also discussions on adapting to the mission, but I cannot share anything more at this time," Hipper said.

However, she declined to explain when exactly the EU training mission could be deployed in Ukraine - after a truce or during hostilities.

Addition

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending "military advisers" to Ukraine.

He stated that Hungary is against the EU training mission inside Ukraine.

