Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15798 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61544 views

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61544 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163303 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83982 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113885 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89538 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141356 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39002 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The EU is discussing sending military advisers to Ukraine - European Commission spokeswoman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8752 views

The European Union is discussing the possibility of sending military advisers to Ukraine to organize training for Ukrainian soldiers. The issue was discussed at the EU Council meeting in Luxembourg.

The EU is discussing sending military advisers to Ukraine - European Commission spokeswoman

The European Union is discussing the possibility of sending military advisers to Ukraine to organize training for Ukrainian soldiers. This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Hipper confirmed that the issue of sending troops from EU countries was discussed on April 14 at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

"Indeed, this was discussed, but the main thing here is to support Ukraine and strengthen it as much as possible. There are also discussions on adapting to the mission, but I cannot share anything more at this time," Hipper said.

However, she declined to explain when exactly the EU training mission could be deployed in Ukraine - after a truce or during hostilities.

Addition

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending "military advisers" to Ukraine.

He stated that Hungary is against the EU training mission inside Ukraine. 

"Will maintain the level of toxicity": the Kremlin rejects the presence of peacekeepers in Ukraine - ISW13.04.25, 02:43 • 3031 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Péter Szijjártó
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
