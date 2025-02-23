Hungary co-sponsored a US resolution at the UN that does not condemn Russian aggression

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 13835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 37549 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 25269 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105182 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 89366 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111210 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116469 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145725 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115076 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169344 views

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 23472 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 44897 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 70882 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102184 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 34333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 37549 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105182 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145725 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136786 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 13203 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131055 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133033 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161663 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141135 views
Hungary co-sponsored a US resolution at the UN that does not condemn Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71497 views

Peter Szijjarto announced Hungary's support for the American resolution on the war in Ukraine, which does not condemn Russia. The Hungarian minister explained this by Donald Trump's “pro-peace” stance.

Hungary has co-sponsored an American draft UN resolution that does not condemn Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to a publication by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Facebook .

Details

Hungary is going to support the American resolution at the UN that does not condemn Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Hungarians became its co-authors.

On February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will discuss two resolutions. One of them was submitted by the United States.

Peter Szijjártó assures that US President Donald Trump “stands for peace,” and therefore Hungary is going to support the Americans.

Hungary supports the American peace resolution, and we are even  its co-sponsors

- the Hungarian Foreign Minister said in a statement. 

“The reason is simple: the pro-war liberal European leaders have been fomenting the conflict for three years, and the pro-peace Donald Trump is taking giant steps to end it,” Sijjarto explained.

He also noted the talks between the US and Russian delegations held in Saudi Arabia as approaching “the end of the war in Ukraine.

Recall

The Trump administration asks Kyiv to withdraw its annual resolution condemning Russia's war in favor of a watered-down version of the US resolution. Ukraine refused to comply, viewing the new text as pro-Russian.

The Ukrainian resolution will be put to a vote at a special session of the UN General Assembly. According to Minister Sibiga, the document has already been registered and received support from partners.

Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine22.02.25, 10:54 • 41012 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising