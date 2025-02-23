Hungary has co-sponsored an American draft UN resolution that does not condemn Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to a publication by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Facebook .

Details

Hungary is going to support the American resolution at the UN that does not condemn Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Hungarians became its co-authors.

On February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will discuss two resolutions. One of them was submitted by the United States.

Peter Szijjártó assures that US President Donald Trump “stands for peace,” and therefore Hungary is going to support the Americans.

Hungary supports the American peace resolution, and we are even its co-sponsors - the Hungarian Foreign Minister said in a statement.

“The reason is simple: the pro-war liberal European leaders have been fomenting the conflict for three years, and the pro-peace Donald Trump is taking giant steps to end it,” Sijjarto explained.

He also noted the talks between the US and Russian delegations held in Saudi Arabia as approaching “the end of the war in Ukraine.

Recall

The Trump administration asks Kyiv to withdraw its annual resolution condemning Russia's war in favor of a watered-down version of the US resolution. Ukraine refused to comply, viewing the new text as pro-Russian.

The Ukrainian resolution will be put to a vote at a special session of the UN General Assembly. According to Minister Sibiga, the document has already been registered and received support from partners.

