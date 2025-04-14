Hungary opposes the EU training mission in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian energy imports - Szijjártó

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15604 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13754 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19100 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28539 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60943 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57535 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33519 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59496 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106563 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165624 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15604 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48849 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 60943 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57535 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165624 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21451 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20585 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22273 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24236 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26873 views
Hungary opposes the EU training mission in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian energy imports - Szijjártó

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6258 views

Hungary will not agree to the EU military training mission in Ukraine. Budapest will also oppose sanctions on Russian energy imports.

Hungary opposes the EU training mission in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian energy imports - Szijjártó

Hungary is against the EU training mission inside Ukraine, sanctions on the import of Russian energy carriers, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Peter Siyarto, after the EU Council on Foreign Affairs on Monday, writes UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Hungary will not agree to any part of the European Union's military training mission taking place in Ukraine, as this could threaten an escalation of the war, the country's foreign minister said.

Budapest will also oppose any sanctions on the import of Russian energy resources, Peter Siyarto added during a press conference broadcast on his Facebook from Luxembourg after a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

EU will discuss Kallas' updated plan for military aid to Ukraine today after weeks of delays14.04.25, 10:45 • 5856 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Facebook
