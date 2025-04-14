Hungary opposes the EU training mission in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian energy imports - Szijjártó

Hungary is against the EU training mission inside Ukraine, sanctions on the import of Russian energy carriers, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Peter Siyarto, after the EU Council on Foreign Affairs on Monday, writes UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Hungary will not agree to any part of the European Union's military training mission taking place in Ukraine, as this could threaten an escalation of the war, the country's foreign minister said.

Budapest will also oppose any sanctions on the import of Russian energy resources, Peter Siyarto added during a press conference broadcast on his Facebook from Luxembourg after a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

