EU will discuss Kallas' updated plan for military aid to Ukraine today after weeks of delays

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2558 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19758 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16645 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21691 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30896 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64613 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60379 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34093 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59665 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106960 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19767 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53082 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64618 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60385 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167462 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24586 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21389 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23005 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24887 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27509 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

EU will discuss Kallas' updated plan for military aid to Ukraine today after weeks of delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5576 views

EU ministers are seeking to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells worth 5 billion euros. Hungary remains the main obstacle to military aid.

EU will discuss Kallas' updated plan for military aid to Ukraine today after weeks of delays

EU foreign ministers are under pressure to make progress on providing military assistance to Ukraine, with a focus on EUR 5 billion for 2 million artillery shells this year, during today's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, while Hungary is being called a key obstacle, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the initial plan, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas hoped to mobilize up to EUR 40 billion in military aid for Ukraine this year to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield and in future peace talks with Russia.

"However, her proposal has stalled for weeks, amid criticism from EU diplomats of the abstract nature of the plan, the method of calculating contributions and the lack of support from mostly Southern European countries," the publication said.

France and Italy are delaying the EU's allocation of €5 billion for ammunition to Ukraine - Bloomberg 21.03.25, 13:00 • 139814 views

It is expected that "EU foreign ministers will today again discuss Kallas' updated plan, now with a focus on one of its more modest elements, which envisages spending EUR 5 billion on 2 million rounds of large-caliber artillery this year," the publication writes.

According to EU diplomats, part of the ammunition plan is achievable, as pledges already made by several member states will cover the desired volume. Kallas said the desired quantity is available on the market and can be delivered this year.

"Everyone agreed that Ukraine's request for EUR 5 billion worth of ammunition, voiced by Zelenskyy at the EU summit on March 20, should be met quickly," one EU diplomat said after talks between bloc ambassadors on Friday.

An increasing number of EU member states also agree that the initial Kallas plans should be salvaged, the publication indicates.

"There is a clear attempt, supported by half of the member states, to declare that the Kallas 2.0 plan is not dead, remains on the table and is almost ready," the same diplomat said.

"We need more solidarity when it comes to supporting Ukraine, and a key based on GNI (gross national income) is the ultimate tool for this," one EU diplomat said, referring to Kallas' proposal to calculate contributions based on the use of gross national income (GNI) as a key indicator.

Large countries, including France, Italy and Spain, have opposed this part, which would determine contributions based on the "economic weight" of the contributing countries, citing budgetary constraints, the publication writes.

Another EU diplomat, sharing a common view in Brussels, said that without any sign of Russia's willingness to stop its attacks on Ukraine, the EU "cannot simply sit and wait for what will come out of peace talks between the US and Russia." Over the weekend, European leaders condemned Russia's latest deadly attack on the city of Sumy, warning that the strike undermines US-led peace talks.

At the same time, Hungary remains a key obstacle, with EU diplomats describing Budapest's position as "completely out of touch with reality" and focused only on the US peace plan and energy security.

Kyiv's allies in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group last week pledged a record EUR 21 billion in new military assistance to the country, including an additional EUR 11 billion from Germany and GBP 4.5 billion from the UK, as Europeans seek to replace US support, the publication writes.

At "Ramstein," a record €21 billion in military aid was allocated to Ukraine 11.04.25, 14:26 • 100578 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Kaya Kallas
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09