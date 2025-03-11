Oil transportation through the "Druzhba" pipeline had to be suspended due to a drone attack - Szijjártó
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian drone likely attacked the measuring station of the "Druzhba" pipeline, leading to a temporary halt in oil supplies to Hungary. Repair work is underway, and the resumption of transit is expected in the evening.
Due to the attack of a Ukrainian drone, the transportation of crude oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline has been suspended; however, repair work is already underway, so transit may resume later that same day. This was stated on Tuesday by Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, as reported by UNN citing Ujszo.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, the minister reported that "the war in Ukraine is taking on an increasingly serious character, as at night a drone struck one of the measuring stations of the Druzhba pipeline, which is crucial for oil supplies, and as a result, transportation had to be temporarily suspended."
He reported that he spoke by phone with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister overseeing energy issues, who stated that transportation is currently impossible, but repair work is already underway, and if nothing extraordinary happens, transit towards Hungary may resume closer to evening or early evening.
"If the operation of the Druzhba pipeline becomes impossible, then oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia will become physically and practically impossible," he warned.
Peter Szijjarto called the attacks on energy infrastructure unacceptable.
"We have repeatedly expressed this position in Brussels, and the European Commission has also guaranteed that there will be no attacks on Hungary's energy infrastructure." "Unfortunately, this is already the umpteenth violation of the guarantees of the European Commission," he emphasized.
"We urge Ukrainians not to attack the energy infrastructure leading to Hungary," he said.
The minister ultimately explained that Hungary is not to blame for the war, does not bear responsibility for it, has not participated in it so far, and does not want to participate in it. "Hungary's energy supply is a matter of sovereignty, and we expect everyone to respect this," he emphasized.
"It is obvious that peace is needed as soon as possible, because the sooner peace comes, the sooner these attacks will stop, and the sooner we can make the energy infrastructure leading to Hungary completely safe," he continued.
"That is why we hope that the peacekeeping efforts of President Trump will be successful this week," he added.
