A large-scale drone attack forced Russia to redirect 83 aircraft to alternate airfields
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the attack of more than 340 drones, airports in the Moscow region and adjacent areas were not operational for over 4 hours. The planes were redirected to alternate airfields, and the production facilities of the oil refinery were affected.
Airports in the Moscow region, including Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, as well as in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl were deprived of the ability to service flights. 83 aircraft were redirected to alternate airfields.
Reports UNN citing Russian media and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.
Due to a drone attack, airports in Moscow and the surrounding regions did not accept flights for more than four hours. 83 aircraft were redirected to alternate airfields.
In the Russian Federation, it was acknowledged that over 340 drones attacked Russian regions.
Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky airports, as well as airfields in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl did not accept or dispatch flights for at least 4 hours.
Recall
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strikes on production facilities at Moscow Oil Refinery and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.
