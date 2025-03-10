DIU drones attacked the Oil Refinery in the Samara region - sources
Kyiv • UNN
DIU drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsky oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which among other things produces fuel for the jet engines of supersonic aircraft such as the Su-27, Tu-22M3, and others. This was reported to the journalist UNN by its own sources.
Details
A source from UNN reported that on the night of March 10, Ukrainian drones carried out another attack on a Russian oil refining complex. This time, the Novokuybyshevsky oil refinery in the Samara region was under fire, which among other things produces fuel for jet engines of supersonic aircraft (Su-27, Tu-22M3, and others).
"Strikes" on the plant occurred around two in the morning local time, and they were heard immediately in several districts of the city. Eyewitnesses in local social media reported a series of explosions at the refinery and noted that the facility had not yet completed the installation of protective nets that were supposed to secure the plant from drone attacks," sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.
Sources note that the Novokuybyshevsky oil refinery is the most powerful oil refining enterprise among the plants of the Samara group of the NK "Rosneft", with a design capacity of over 8.8 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise is one of the main producers of high-grade fuel for jet engines of the RT brand, intended for turbojet subsonic and some supersonic aircraft of the Su-27 and Tu-22M3 types. These aircraft, in particular, are used for missile strikes by the occupying Russian army against Ukraine.
It should be noted that this plant has already been attacked at least twice in March 2024.
Supplement
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported that the Novokuybyshevsky oil refinery in the Samara region has been attacked in the Russian Federation, one of the ten largest in Russia, and this refinery has strategic importance for the Russian army as it provides stable fuel supplies for military operations.