Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country would support the Lebanese army through the European Peace Fund. Meanwhile, Hungary continues to block the allocation of funds from this fund to help Ukraine, Telex reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that during his visit to Beirut, Szijjártó said that Hungary maintains friendly relations with Lebanon and is ready to help strengthen stability and security in the region.

According to him, Hungary will support the Lebanese army with 400 million forints, which is about 991,500 euros, "instead of sending weapons to Ukraine.

We send these funds to Lebanon through the European Peace Foundation, and we can do this because we don't send weapons to Ukraine, so we can transfer the money that would go there to other countries - The Hungarian Foreign Minister emphasized.

It is worth noting that Hungary has been preventing the distribution of more than 6 billion euros from the European Peace Fund, which is intended to reimburse EU countries for military aid to Ukraine, for more than a year.

Recall

The leader of the Fidesz faction reported on the warnings of the special services regarding the Ukrainian campaign to discredit Orban. According to him, Ukraine has spent significant funds on spreading false materials through the media.