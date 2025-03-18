The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary will hold a bilateral meeting in the near future: what they will talk about
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiha and Peter Szijjarto agreed to meet to discuss agenda issues. This happened against the background of criticism of Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, agreed to hold a separate bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, in the near future. They will talk about "agenda issues", UNN reports.
On the sidelines of the "Raisina Dialogue", I had a constructive conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó. We agreed to hold a separate bilateral meeting in the near future to discuss all issues on our agenda in detail
Earlier
The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, in Brussels sharply criticized the position of Hungary, which hinders the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. He stressed that Budapest's decision is based not on European criteria, but on bilateral issues.