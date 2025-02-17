Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized today's meeting of European leaders in Paris, where they will discuss the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the statements of Fico and Siyarto.

Both politicians openly oppose military aid to Kyiv and support the position that Ukraine should not become a NATO member. The Slovak prime minister said that the European Union has nothing to do with the deployment of troops in Ukraine.

Р. Fico does not understand what the highest EU representatives are doing at the meeting in Paris regarding the deployment of foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine. This is an issue to which the EU has nothing to do - reads the statement released by Fico.

He said that he had called the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to find out why he had decided to attend the meeting.

Fico emphasized that the participation of EU representatives without an appropriate mandate undermines trust within the Union. According to the Slovak prime minister, the issue of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine can only be resolved in two cases:

by the decision of the UN,

on the basis of bilateral agreements between Ukraine and countries that are willing to provide their forces.

Fico clearly outlined his position on Ukraine:

He is categorically against its accession to NATO.

Slovakia will not send its troops to Ukrainian territory.

He also said that the meeting in Paris was supposed to be held in secret, but was revealed by a Polish representative at a conference in Munich.

Fico has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the West's strategy, saying that the attempt to weaken Russia through the war in Ukraine has failed and resulted in numerous casualties. According to him:

Ukraine will lose part of its territory,

will not become a NATO member,

It will be controlled by foreign troops,

the country's accession to the EU will face serious obstacles (at the same time, Slovakia supports Ukraine's European integration).

At the same time, Szijjarto said that the Paris Summit was aimed at Trump.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister, who is on a visit to Kazakhstan, also criticized the meeting in Paris. In his opinion, European leaders are trying to prevent the establishment of peace in Ukraine because they fear Donald Trump's return to power.

Pro-Kremlin, anti-Republican European leaders will meet in Paris on Monday to try to prevent peace in Ukraine - he said in Astana.

Szijjártó believes that Trump has created a new geopolitical reality that is beneficial for both Hungary and Kazakhstan. He emphasized that both countries have always taken a position of peace, adhered to sovereign policies and put national interests first. Szijjártó believes that Trump is the best chance to end the war, as he supports peaceful policies and resumes dialogue with Russia.

We welcome the resumption of high-level dialog between Russia and the United States. We were pleased and relieved to hear that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held lengthy talks - said Siyarto.

He also mentioned the talks between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during which they discussed the future of cooperation between the two countries and the possibility of a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine. Hungarian officials continue to oppose any military support for Ukraine.

Tamás Menzer, Fidesz's communications director, said:

Should Ukraine become a NATO member? Should Ukraine join the EU? No, it should not! The Trump administration has made it clear: Ukraine's membership in NATO is not realistic

He also emphasized that, in Trump's opinion, Ukraine will not be able to return all of its occupied territories.

Recall

On February 17, European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security and defense. The meeting will be a response to the US statements and an attempt by Europe to assume security guarantees for Ukraine.