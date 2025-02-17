Against the EU and Ukraine: Fico and Siyarto again promote Kremlin narratives

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46963 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53316 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111746 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99057 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116621 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149784 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115131 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52518 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106504 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63814 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 25092 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50063 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 90742 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149784 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140650 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173123 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50063 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133001 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134893 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163322 views
Actual
Against the EU and Ukraine: Fico and Siyarto again promote Kremlin narratives

Against the EU and Ukraine: Fico and Siyarto again promote Kremlin narratives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30193 views

Slovakia's prime minister and Hungary's foreign minister criticized the Paris meeting on the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Both politicians support the position against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized today's meeting of European leaders in Paris, where they will discuss the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the statements of Fico and Siyarto.

Both politicians openly oppose military aid to Kyiv and support the position that Ukraine should not become a NATO member. The Slovak prime minister said that the European Union has nothing to do with the deployment of troops in Ukraine.

Р. Fico does not understand what the highest EU representatives are doing at the meeting in Paris regarding the deployment of foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine. This is an issue to which the EU has nothing to do

- reads the statement released by Fico.

He said that he had called the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to find out why he had decided to attend the meeting.

Fico emphasized that the participation of EU representatives without an appropriate mandate undermines trust within the Union. According to the Slovak prime minister, the issue of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine can only be resolved in two cases:

  • by the decision of the UN,
  • on the basis of bilateral agreements between Ukraine and countries that are willing to provide their forces.

Fico clearly outlined his position on Ukraine:

He is categorically against its accession to NATO.

Slovakia will not send its troops to Ukrainian territory.

He also said that the meeting in Paris was supposed to be held in secret, but was revealed by a Polish representative at a conference in Munich.

Fico has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the West's strategy, saying that the attempt to weaken Russia through the war in Ukraine has failed and resulted in numerous casualties. According to him: 

  • Ukraine will lose part of its territory,
  • will not become a NATO member,
  • It will be controlled by foreign troops,
  • the country's accession to the EU will face serious obstacles (at the same time, Slovakia supports Ukraine's European integration).

At the same time, Szijjarto said that the Paris Summit was aimed at Trump.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister, who is on a visit to Kazakhstan, also criticized the meeting in Paris. In his opinion, European leaders are trying to prevent the establishment of peace in Ukraine because they fear Donald Trump's return to power.

Pro-Kremlin, anti-Republican European leaders will meet in Paris on Monday to try to prevent peace in Ukraine

- he said in Astana.

Szijjártó believes that Trump has created a new geopolitical reality that is beneficial for both Hungary and Kazakhstan. He emphasized that both countries have always taken a position of peace, adhered to sovereign policies and put national interests first. Szijjártó believes that Trump is the best chance to end the war, as he supports peaceful policies and resumes dialogue with Russia.

We welcome the resumption of high-level dialog between Russia and the United States. We were pleased and relieved to hear that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held lengthy talks

- said Siyarto.

He also mentioned the talks between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during which they discussed the future of cooperation between the two countries and the possibility of a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine. Hungarian officials continue to oppose any military support for Ukraine.

Tamás Menzer, Fidesz's communications director, said:

Should Ukraine become a NATO member? Should Ukraine join the EU? No, it should not! The Trump administration has made it clear: Ukraine's membership in NATO is not realistic

He also emphasized that, in Trump's opinion, Ukraine will not be able to return all of its occupied territories.

Recall

On February 17, European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security and defense. The meeting will be a response to the US statements and an attempt by Europe to assume security guarantees for Ukraine.  

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
parisParis
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising