Hungary opposes the extension of sanctions against Russia and the allocation of 20 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32424 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100885 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 60107 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113705 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100267 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112580 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151026 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59153 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107752 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71903 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35628 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 61603 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100885 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141847 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174271 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27535 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 61603 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133436 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135328 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163697 views
Hungary opposes the extension of sanctions against Russia and the allocation of 20 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Hungary opposes the extension of sanctions against Russia and the allocation of 20 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24441 views

Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians. Budapest also opposes the €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, considering it an obstacle to peace.

Hungary has opposed the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians and the allocation of a €20 billion aid package to Ukraine proposed by the EU. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, quoted by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Hungary will not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians, as time must be given for peace talks between the US and Russia. He criticized Brussels for making hasty decisions that hinder peace efforts and for violating its own energy security commitments to Hungary.

We will not agree to extend sanctions on Monday - we have until March 10. The European Commission did not fulfill its promise to include Hungary in the negotiations on the resumption of Ukrainian gas transit, inviting only Slovakia and Ukraine instead. They have already violated one of the four guarantees 

- Siyarto said.

Hungary also opposes the €20 billion in aid to Ukraine, which is "aimed at strengthening Kyiv's position in the negotiations, not at pushing for peace.

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto19.02.25, 13:21 • 108176 views

We will not support spending European taxpayers' money to continue the war 

- Siyarto added.

Recall

The European Union once again wanted to impose sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, but Hungary prevented it.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

