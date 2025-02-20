Hungary has opposed the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians and the allocation of a €20 billion aid package to Ukraine proposed by the EU. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, quoted by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Hungary will not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians, as time must be given for peace talks between the US and Russia. He criticized Brussels for making hasty decisions that hinder peace efforts and for violating its own energy security commitments to Hungary.

We will not agree to extend sanctions on Monday - we have until March 10. The European Commission did not fulfill its promise to include Hungary in the negotiations on the resumption of Ukrainian gas transit, inviting only Slovakia and Ukraine instead. They have already violated one of the four guarantees - Siyarto said.

Hungary also opposes the €20 billion in aid to Ukraine, which is "aimed at strengthening Kyiv's position in the negotiations, not at pushing for peace.

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto

We will not support spending European taxpayers' money to continue the war - Siyarto added.

Recall

The European Union once again wanted to impose sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, but Hungary prevented it.