Russian strike on Kherson on December 4: occupiers shelled a perinatal center where infants were located

On Thursday, December 4, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson - this time the perinatal center was damaged. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

Russian terrorists continue to brutally wage war against children - even those who are yet to be born. The occupation forces once again shelled the perinatal center. At the moment of the "arrival," doctors were delivering a baby. - the statement says.

However, as a result of the strike, none of the babies, patients, or medical staff were injured.

