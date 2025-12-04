Russian strike on Kherson on December 4: occupiers shelled a perinatal center where infants were located
Kyiv • UNN
On December 4, Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson perinatal center. Doctors were delivering babies during the strike, but no one was injured.
On Thursday, December 4, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson - this time the perinatal center was damaged. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.
Details
Russian terrorists continue to brutally wage war against children - even those who are yet to be born. The occupation forces once again shelled the perinatal center. At the moment of the "arrival," doctors were delivering a baby.
However, as a result of the strike, none of the babies, patients, or medical staff were injured.
Recall
Due to Russian shelling of the Kherson TPP, more than 40,000 residents of the city were left without heat.
UNN also reported that on December 1, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka in Kharkiv region, injuring two men.