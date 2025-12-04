Russian strike on Kherson on December 4: occupiers shelled a perinatal center where infants were located

$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 16555 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 11742 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 13484 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 14535 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 24540 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 40928 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35460 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45434 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 60294 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 23310 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 30232 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 15224 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 15518 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 11168 views
Russian strike on Kherson on December 4: occupiers shelled a perinatal center where infants were located

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On December 4, Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson perinatal center. Doctors were delivering babies during the strike, but no one was injured.

Russian strike on Kherson on December 4: occupiers shelled a perinatal center where infants were located

On Thursday, December 4, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson - this time the perinatal center was damaged. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian terrorists continue to brutally wage war against children - even those who are yet to be born. The occupation forces once again shelled the perinatal center. At the moment of the "arrival," doctors were delivering a baby.

- the statement says.

However, as a result of the strike, none of the babies, patients, or medical staff were injured.

Recall

Due to Russian shelling of the Kherson TPP, more than 40,000 residents of the city were left without heat.

UNN also reported that on December 1, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka in Kharkiv region, injuring two men.

Yevhen Ustimenko

