311 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Over the past day, November 28, 311 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy launched one missile and 50 air strikes, using 1721 kamikaze drones.

311 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, November 28, 311 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The main attacks took place in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Lyman, Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and other settlements, but Ukrainian defenders stopped most of the offensives. This was reported in the morning report of November 29 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, 311 combat engagements took place on the front over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 50 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 50 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 2998 shellings, including 103 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1721 kamikaze drones for destruction.

- the report says.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvyanka, Zaporizhzhia region; the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two artillery units in positions.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 189 shellings, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Lyman, and in the direction of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 38 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Shyikivka, Druzhliubivka, Serednie, Karpivka, Drobycheve, Novoselivka, Korovyn Yar, Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, and towards the settlement of Chervonyi Stav.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 17 offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Dibrova, Yampil, Dronivka, Vasiukivka, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded — the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyniv Yar, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 82 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Fedorivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Novyi Shakhove, Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and towards Dorozhne and Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy yesterday carried out 56 attacks in the areas of Yalta, Tolstoi, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske, and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 17 enemy attempts to advance towards Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zatyshshia, as well as in the areas of Huliaipole and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge – without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Recall

On November 28, the Russian army lost 910 servicemen, 15 armored combat vehicles, and 3 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.25 amounted to approximately 1,171,700 personnel.

Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState29.11.25, 03:39 • 2710 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Chasiv Yar
Kostiantynivka
Kherson
Kupiansk