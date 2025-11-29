Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia. This is evidenced by data from the DeepState monitoring project as of November 29, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, November 29, at 01:25, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers are having success in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole. - the report says.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko reported that Ukrainian military actively destroyed Russians who were fleeing to Huliaipole.

