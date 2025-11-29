Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to the monitoring project DeepState, Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia. This update to the combat map occurred on November 29 at 01:25.
Details
On Saturday, November 29, at 01:25, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers are having success in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole.
Recall
On Friday, November 28, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko reported that Ukrainian military actively destroyed Russians who were fleeing to Huliaipole.
