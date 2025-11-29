Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
02:21 AM • 420 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
08:59 PM • 10113 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 19340 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 25151 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 35517 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 25803 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19854 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 39719 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22418 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18898 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
87%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosionPhotoNovember 28, 04:49 PM • 5142 views
Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiationsNovember 28, 06:15 PM • 5064 views
Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systemsNovember 28, 06:23 PM • 3894 views
Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is knownNovember 28, 06:49 PM • 3450 views
Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and KushnerNovember 28, 06:54 PM • 4872 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 35516 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 30873 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 39719 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 38930 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 43282 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oksana Markarova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kupiansk
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 26689 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 44314 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 64250 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 96531 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 111337 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Bild

Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

According to the monitoring project DeepState, Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia. This update to the combat map occurred on November 29 at 01:25.

Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState

Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia. This is evidenced by data from the DeepState monitoring project as of November 29, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, November 29, at 01:25, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers are having success in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole.

- the report says.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko reported that Ukrainian military actively destroyed Russians who were fleeing to Huliaipole.

The front line saw 289 combat engagements, the enemy dropped 86 guided bombs and used 876 drones in a day - General Staff28.11.25, 21:18 • 2530 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Gulyaypole