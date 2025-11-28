The front line saw 289 combat engagements, the enemy dropped 86 guided bombs and used 876 drones in a day - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on November 28, 289 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russia launched 28 airstrikes, dropping 86 guided bombs, used 876 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,264 shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Main directions and number of battles:

North and South Slobozhansky. 14 attacks repelled, the enemy carried out three airstrikes and over 175 shellings.

Kupiansk. 11 assaults in the areas of Pishchane, Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka; one battle is ongoing.

Lyman. 37 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, battles are ongoing at 17 locations.

Sloviansk. 15 attempts to break through near Dibrova, Yampil, and Siversk, five more battles are in progress.

Kramatorsk. Three attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

Kostiantynivka. 31 assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar; one battle is ongoing.

Pokrovsk. The most intense direction - 65 attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 86 occupiers, destroyed equipment, drones, and enemy shelters.

Oleksandrivka. 42 enemy attacks, five battles are ongoing; an airstrike on Oleksandrivka.

Huliaipole. 12 attacks in the area of Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Zelene. Five battles are ongoing; the enemy struck Huliaipole with aviation.

Orikhiv. Eight attempts to advance near Stepove and Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi. Two attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

