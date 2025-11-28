$42.190.11
03:39 PM • 11642 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 18205 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 26354 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 21178 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 17434 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 35329 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21534 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18404 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 39496 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20307 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Tags
Authors
The front line saw 289 combat engagements, the enemy dropped 86 guided bombs and used 876 drones in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On November 28, 289 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. Russia launched 28 airstrikes, dropped 86 guided bombs, used 876 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,264 shellings of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions.

The front line saw 289 combat engagements, the enemy dropped 86 guided bombs and used 876 drones in a day - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on November 28, 289 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russia launched 28 airstrikes, dropping 86 guided bombs, used 876 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,264 shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Main directions and number of battles:

North and South Slobozhansky. 14 attacks repelled, the enemy carried out three airstrikes and over 175 shellings.

Kupiansk. 11 assaults in the areas of Pishchane, Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka; one battle is ongoing.

Lyman. 37 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, battles are ongoing at 17 locations.

General Staff confirmed strike on plant producing navigation equipment and ballistic components in Cheboksary26.11.25, 14:01 • 2620 views

Sloviansk. 15 attempts to break through near Dibrova, Yampil, and Siversk, five more battles are in progress.

Kramatorsk. Three attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

Kostiantynivka. 31 assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar; one battle is ongoing.

Pokrovsk. The most intense direction - 65 attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 86 occupiers, destroyed equipment, drones, and enemy shelters.

General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities28.11.25, 11:41 • 21533 views

Oleksandrivka. 42 enemy attacks, five battles are ongoing; an airstrike on Oleksandrivka.

Huliaipole. 12 attacks in the area of Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Zelene. Five battles are ongoing; the enemy struck Huliaipole with aviation.

Orikhiv. Eight attempts to advance near Stepove and Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi. Two attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff26.11.25, 12:28 • 18434 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Chasiv Yar
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk