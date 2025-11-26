$42.400.03
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 3726 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 14786 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 12226 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 11037 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20677 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 14193 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 13398 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23725 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40308 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30597 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Publications
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy intensified assault operations and shelling, spreading panic among Ukrainians. The Defense Forces destroy hundreds of occupiers and dozens of units of enemy equipment daily, urging people to trust only verified information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff

The situation in the South of Ukraine, particularly in the Huliaipole direction, is currently tense. The enemy is not only conducting active assault operations, increasing the number of artillery shellings and the use of kamikaze drones, but also skillfully manipulating the sentiments of Ukrainian society: deliberately exaggerating their so-called successes and hyperbolically emphasizing problems in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers are spreading panic among Ukrainians and inciting them to rash actions, stated the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine. Some Ukrainians succumb to such provocations, unconsciously spreading enemy narratives.

Despite this, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted: communication and logistics are established with them, and support is provided.

Every day they destroy 250-300 occupiers and more than fifty units of weapons and military equipment. Just yesterday, 2 enemy tanks, a dozen and a half artillery systems, and about forty units of automotive and motor vehicles were put out of action.

- the report says.

They added that the expediency of a particular decision can only be determined by those who have sufficient data on the operational situation at the front.

Citizens and media have the right to express their own point of view, share their thoughts and conclusions, but the main administrator of reliable information about the course of hostilities is the General Staff. It provides operational and verified information that reflects the real state of affairs at the front.

- the report says.

The military called on the media and the public to "trust only verified information and not succumb to the influence of dubious sources that consciously or unconsciously play into the hands of the enemy."

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 156 combat engagements took place on the front line yesterday. This is less than the day before. The most intense battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine