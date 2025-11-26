The situation in the South of Ukraine, particularly in the Huliaipole direction, is currently tense. The enemy is not only conducting active assault operations, increasing the number of artillery shellings and the use of kamikaze drones, but also skillfully manipulating the sentiments of Ukrainian society: deliberately exaggerating their so-called successes and hyperbolically emphasizing problems in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers are spreading panic among Ukrainians and inciting them to rash actions, stated the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine. Some Ukrainians succumb to such provocations, unconsciously spreading enemy narratives.

Despite this, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted: communication and logistics are established with them, and support is provided.

Every day they destroy 250-300 occupiers and more than fifty units of weapons and military equipment. Just yesterday, 2 enemy tanks, a dozen and a half artillery systems, and about forty units of automotive and motor vehicles were put out of action. - the report says.

They added that the expediency of a particular decision can only be determined by those who have sufficient data on the operational situation at the front.

Citizens and media have the right to express their own point of view, share their thoughts and conclusions, but the main administrator of reliable information about the course of hostilities is the General Staff. It provides operational and verified information that reflects the real state of affairs at the front. - the report says.

The military called on the media and the public to "trust only verified information and not succumb to the influence of dubious sources that consciously or unconsciously play into the hands of the enemy."

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 156 combat engagements took place on the front line yesterday. This is less than the day before. The most intense battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.