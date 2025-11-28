General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery, the UAV storage facility at the "Saky" airfield, and a number of other military facilities of the occupiers, UNN writes.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A series of explosions were recorded, after which a fire was observed in the target area - reported the General Staff.

The enterprise, as indicated, produces more than 20 types of petroleum products - gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, technical sulfur, etc. It is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian occupation army.

The results of the hits are being clarified.

Also, the UAV storage facility at the "Saky" airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was hit. According to preliminary information, several air defense facilities were hit at the airfield, including Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M2. After suppressing enemy air defense systems, a hangar where enemy "Orion" and "Forpost" drones were stored was destroyed. At the same time, the enemy's command and control center and a military KamAZ truck also came under attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. - stated in the General Staff report.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, areas of concentration of enemy manpower and fuel and lubricants depots in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were hit. - noted the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

