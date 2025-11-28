$42.190.11
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 11142 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 12753 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 13306 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 12867 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11073 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
November 27, 06:30 PM • 28896 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26732 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 42843 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 47400 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on the Saratov Oil Refinery on the night of November 28, where explosions and a fire were recorded. A UAV storage site at the Saki airfield and fuel and lubricant depots in Donetsk and Luhansk regions were also hit.

General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery, the UAV storage facility at the "Saky" airfield, and a number of other military facilities of the occupiers, UNN writes.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A series of explosions were recorded, after which a fire was observed in the target area

- reported the General Staff.

The enterprise, as indicated, produces more than 20 types of petroleum products - gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, technical sulfur, etc. It is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian occupation army.

The results of the hits are being clarified.

Also, the UAV storage facility at the "Saky" airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was hit. According to preliminary information, several air defense facilities were hit at the airfield, including Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M2. After suppressing enemy air defense systems, a hangar where enemy "Orion" and "Forpost" drones were stored was destroyed. At the same time, the enemy's command and control center and a military KamAZ truck also came under attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

- stated in the General Staff report.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, areas of concentration of enemy manpower and fuel and lubricants depots in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were hit.

- noted the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

