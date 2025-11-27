$42.300.10
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
01:49 AM • 26694 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 27654 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 57925 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 30690 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 29789 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 20867 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 12898 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 10581 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 10281 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
Exclusives
Russia reported a night drone attack: Novokuibyshevsk refinery targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

On the night of November 27, the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region was attacked by drones, with at least three explosions recorded. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 18 drones over the region.

Russia reported a night drone attack: Novokuibyshevsk refinery targeted

Russia reported a night drone attack in the Samara region; according to ASTRA's OSINT analysis, the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery was targeted, UNN writes.

Details

As ASTRA established from eyewitness videos, "flashes after the attack on Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, on the night of November 27, occurred directly over the local oil refinery."

The footage, taken from one of the streets, reportedly shows at least 3 flashes: in the air at an altitude of about 1.5 km, above the horizon, but also in the air - presumably again the work of air defense south of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery (the distance from the shooting location to the explosion is more than 3.5 km), as well as on a ravine.

Local authorities, as noted, did not comment on the attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 18 drones over the Samara region overnight.

Addition

JSC "Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery" is a Russian oil refinery in the Samara region. It is part of the PJSC "NK "Rosneft" group. The plant, as noted, was previously attacked on November 16 and October 19.

Julia Shramko

