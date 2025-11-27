Russia reported a night drone attack: Novokuibyshevsk refinery targeted

Russia reported a night drone attack in the Samara region; according to ASTRA's OSINT analysis, the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery was targeted, UNN writes.

As ASTRA established from eyewitness videos, "flashes after the attack on Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, on the night of November 27, occurred directly over the local oil refinery."

The footage, taken from one of the streets, reportedly shows at least 3 flashes: in the air at an altitude of about 1.5 km, above the horizon, but also in the air - presumably again the work of air defense south of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery (the distance from the shooting location to the explosion is more than 3.5 km), as well as on a ravine.

Local authorities, as noted, did not comment on the attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 18 drones over the Samara region overnight.

JSC "Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery" is a Russian oil refinery in the Samara region. It is part of the PJSC "NK "Rosneft" group. The plant, as noted, was previously attacked on November 16 and October 19.