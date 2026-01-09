$42.990.27
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
09:48 AM • 3220 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 7370 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 16929 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 20761 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 64767 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 58549 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 45368 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 65163 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32740 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, two nurses sustained injuries and concussions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson, damaging a department. Two nurses sustained blast injuries and concussions.

Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, two nurses sustained injuries and concussions

At noon, Russian occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson, two nurses were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As a result of the "arrival", one of the departments was damaged and two nurses were injured. The victims sustained blast injuries and concussions. They are currently receiving the necessary assistance.

- the message says.

Occupiers shelled a cafe in Kherson: two dead, three wounded08.01.26, 14:35 • 2716 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kherson