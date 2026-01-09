Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, two nurses sustained injuries and concussions
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson, damaging a department. Two nurses sustained blast injuries and concussions.
At noon, Russian occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson, two nurses were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
As a result of the "arrival", one of the departments was damaged and two nurses were injured. The victims sustained blast injuries and concussions. They are currently receiving the necessary assistance.
