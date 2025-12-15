There is no "living" power plant: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs the support of the German government

There is not a single power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian strikes. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, reports UNN.

There is not a single "live" power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian strikes. But we are fighting, rebuilding, working, bringing back light to people, bringing back life - as best we can. This is a difficult, very difficult process. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, it is really difficult to resist such terrorist pressure that Russia inflicts daily, but Ukrainians are doing it.

"After each strike, we try to restore everything. For this, we need further support from the German government," Zelenskyy summarized.

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, Odesa region was under attack by Russian missiles and drones, where part of Odesa is without light, heat and water, and grain storage facilities caught fire in the port, Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region are also without electricity.