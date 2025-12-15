There is no "living" power plant: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs the support of the German government

$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 10324 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 9996 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 10431 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17632 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 16104 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 18755 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 20459 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21232 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 21915 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Publications
Exclusives
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 10964 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 20675 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 23325 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhoto01:18 PM • 10368 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 14441 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto

Exclusive

01:38 PM • 17627 views
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17627 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 14544 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 23429 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 80544 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 97695 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 23317 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 40458 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 41685 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 46059 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 80848 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Film

There is no "living" power plant: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs the support of the German government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all Ukrainian power plants have been affected by Russian strikes. He emphasized the importance of continued German support for the restoration of the energy system.

There is no "living" power plant: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs the support of the German government

There is not a single power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian strikes. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, reports UNN.

There is not a single "live" power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian strikes. But we are fighting, rebuilding, working, bringing back light to people, bringing back life - as best we can. This is a difficult, very difficult process.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, it is really difficult to resist such terrorist pressure that Russia inflicts daily, but Ukrainians are doing it.

"After each strike, we try to restore everything. For this, we need further support from the German government," Zelenskyy summarized.

Many details: Zelenskyy called the conversation with Trump's envoys productive15.12.25, 18:03 • 700 views

Recall

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, Odesa region was under attack by Russian missiles and drones, where part of Odesa is without light, heat and water, and grain storage facilities caught fire in the port, Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region are also without electricity.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Kherson