Former Kherson Gauleiter Kobets gets life sentence

The court заочно sentenced the former head of the occupation administration of Kherson, Oleksandr Kobets, to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The verdict was passed based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As the investigation established, before the start of the full-scale war, he lived in Kyiv, where he was engaged in commerce and had close ties with representatives of the Russian Federation. In March 2022, Kobets illegally left our country and arrived in Kherson, which was then occupied, through third countries. There, the Rashists appointed him head of the occupation administration and instructed him to spread the Kremlin regime in the port city. – the post says.

In this position, Kobets was involved in implementing the Kremlin regime, including organizing the preparation of a pseudo-referendum on the region's "accession" to Russia. He also introduced Russian "legislation" in seized municipal institutions, schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.

The investigation established that Kobets coordinated his activities with another Gauleiter, Volodymyr Saldo, and curators from Moscow. Later, he was removed from the post of the so-called "mayor" of Kherson and sent to Henichesk to establish the work of fake Russian bodies.