Former Kherson Gauleiter Kobets gets life sentence

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 7030 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 13737 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 14675 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 52588 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 79230 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60160 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55291 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 182754 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 177881 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57908 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.9m/s
77%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Estonia may lose the right to host the European Fencing Championships due to its refusal to admit athletes from Russia and BelarusJanuary 2, 03:58 AM • 4644 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 13358 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 18282 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11058 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14448 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14545 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 38613 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 56135 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 182749 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104149 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33588 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42405 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42674 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104150 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41029 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Tesla Model Y

Former Kherson Gauleiter Kobets gets life sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

The court заочно sentenced Oleksandr Kobets, the former head of the occupation administration of Kherson, to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. He was found guilty of treason and collaboration.

Former Kherson Gauleiter Kobets gets life sentence

The court заочно sentenced the former head of the occupation administration of Kherson, Oleksandr Kobets, to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The verdict was passed based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As the investigation established, before the start of the full-scale war, he lived in Kyiv, where he was engaged in commerce and had close ties with representatives of the Russian Federation. In March 2022, Kobets illegally left our country and arrived in Kherson, which was then occupied, through third countries. There, the Rashists appointed him head of the occupation administration and instructed him to spread the Kremlin regime in the port city.

– the post says.

In this position, Kobets was involved in implementing the Kremlin regime, including organizing the preparation of a pseudo-referendum on the region's "accession" to Russia. He also introduced Russian "legislation" in seized municipal institutions, schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.

The investigation established that Kobets coordinated his activities with another Gauleiter, Volodymyr Saldo, and curators from Moscow. Later, he was removed from the post of the so-called "mayor" of Kherson and sent to Henichesk to establish the work of fake Russian bodies.

Based on the materials of the Security Service, the court found the offender guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaborationist activity). The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Kherson region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

– the post says.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Genichesk
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson
Kyiv