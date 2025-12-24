Part of Kherson without electricity due to Russian attack, possible water supply interruptions

$42.100.05
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperation
December 23, 09:42 PM
Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worse
December 23, 11:00 PM
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv
December 24, 12:39 AM
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - media
December 24, 01:12 AM
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region
04:30 AM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
December 23, 02:58 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 12:03 PM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
December 23, 11:27 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
06:59 AM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
December 23, 08:10 AM
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
December 22, 05:50 PM
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
December 22, 02:33 PM
Part of Kherson without electricity due to Russian attack, possible water supply interruptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Russian occupiers once again attacked critical infrastructure in Kherson, cutting off power to the Dniprovskyi district. Possible interruptions to centralized water supply.

Part of Kherson without electricity due to Russian attack, possible water supply interruptions

In Kherson, Russian troops again attacked critical infrastructure, the Dniprovsky district was de-energized, and there may be interruptions in water supply, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russian occupiers again attacked critical infrastructure in Kherson. As a result of enemy shelling, the Dniprovsky district was de-energized. There may also be interruptions in centralized water supply.

- Shanko wrote.

According to him, specialists are studying the extent of the damage and carrying out emergency restoration work, taking into account the security situation.

Kherson and part of the region are without power after massive Russian strikes, the city has water supply interruptions13.12.25, 09:59 • 4049 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kherson