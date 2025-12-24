Part of Kherson without electricity due to Russian attack, possible water supply interruptions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers once again attacked critical infrastructure in Kherson, cutting off power to the Dniprovskyi district. Possible interruptions to centralized water supply.
In Kherson, Russian troops again attacked critical infrastructure, the Dniprovsky district was de-energized, and there may be interruptions in water supply, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
According to him, specialists are studying the extent of the damage and carrying out emergency restoration work, taking into account the security situation.
