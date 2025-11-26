Russian drone killed a woman and a 6-year-old child in Kherson

As a result of a UAV attack on cars in Kherson, a 34-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child sustained fatal injuries. This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office opened a pre-trial investigation after another attack by Russian troops, which resulted in civilian deaths in the city. Law enforcement officers classify the incident as a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to preliminary investigation data, on November 26, 2025, at about 7:40 p.m., a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Kherson. As a result of the strike, a 34-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were killed, and the driver of the vehicle was injured and hospitalized.

