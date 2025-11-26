$42.400.03
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 16879 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
03:41 PM • 11208 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 12002 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
03:02 PM • 7176 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
02:47 PM • 5358 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
02:38 PM • 4002 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 8212 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 20102 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
November 26, 01:23 PM • 22817 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff
Russian drone killed a woman and a 6-year-old child in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

A Russian UAV attacked a civilian car in Kherson, killing a 34-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child. The driver was injured and hospitalized.

Russian drone killed a woman and a 6-year-old child in Kherson

As a result of a UAV attack on cars in Kherson, a 34-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child sustained fatal injuries. This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office opened a pre-trial investigation after another attack by Russian troops, which resulted in civilian deaths in the city. Law enforcement officers classify the incident as a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Killed and wounded civilians, damaged civilian objects: police document Russian war crimes in Kherson region23.11.25, 14:47 • 3864 views

According to preliminary investigation data, on November 26, 2025, at about 7:40 p.m., a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Kherson. As a result of the strike, a 34-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were killed, and the driver of the vehicle was injured and hospitalized.

Russian drone kills village council employee in Kherson region24.11.25, 12:59 • 3696 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kherson