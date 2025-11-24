Russian drone kills village council employee in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, a drone attack by the Russian Federation in Novovorontsovka killed an employee of the village council, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Around 11:00, due to a Russian drone attack on the administrative building in Novovorontsovka, an employee of the village council died. Doctors fought for the life of the 62-year-old woman until the last moment, but the injuries proved fatal. My condolences to her family and friends - wrote Prokudin.

Also, according to his data, a 61-year-old local resident is currently in the hospital, who sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. She is receiving all the necessary medical care.

As specified by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to preliminary investigation data, Russian troops attacked the village of Novovorontsovka, Beryslav district, with a drone on November 24, around 11:00.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, 5 people were injured in the Kherson region yesterday due to Russian aggression.