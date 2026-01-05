Ukraine prepares election law considering war: rights of IDPs must be taken into account - MP

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
09:38 AM • 9694 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 24935 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 36049 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 63649 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 76780 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 57900 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 63501 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62693 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65496 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57833 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.2m/s
68%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 19277 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 26788 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 30719 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 27289 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 26586 views
Publications
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 24907 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 120801 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 138946 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 147271 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 282293 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 30072 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 26258 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 25981 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 35191 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 81438 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Ukraine prepares election law considering war: rights of IDPs must be taken into account - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Ukraine is developing a separate election law that takes into account the rights of internally displaced persons. The current norms of 2019 do not correspond to the realities of a full-scale war and the scale of internal displacement.

Ukraine prepares election law considering war: rights of IDPs must be taken into account - MP
Photo: wiki/Serhiy Kozyr

Ukraine is preparing a separate law on elections, taking into account the rights of internally displaced persons. This was stated on the air of the telethon by People's Deputy, co-founder of the public organization "IDPs of Ukraine" Serhiy Kozyr, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the current norms of legislation, which were adopted back in 2019, do not correspond to the realities of a full-scale war and the scale of internal displacement.

As Kozyr added, at the same time, the state should form a long-term policy regarding IDPs, because they remain full-fledged citizens of Ukraine regardless of their place of residence.

This will be a one-time law for holding elections during the war, which should take into account all current conditions

- said the MP.

He added that currently, in particular, work is underway to restore electricity in the regions most affected by Russian shelling. This includes Kherson: according to him, it is important to ensure conditions for voting.

Recall

According to a KMIS survey, 59% of Ukrainians believe that elections are possible only after the complete end of the war and the conclusion of a peace agreement.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Ukraine
Kherson