Ukraine prepares election law considering war: rights of IDPs must be taken into account - MP
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is developing a separate election law that takes into account the rights of internally displaced persons. The current norms of 2019 do not correspond to the realities of a full-scale war and the scale of internal displacement.
Ukraine is preparing a separate law on elections, taking into account the rights of internally displaced persons. This was stated on the air of the telethon by People's Deputy, co-founder of the public organization "IDPs of Ukraine" Serhiy Kozyr, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the current norms of legislation, which were adopted back in 2019, do not correspond to the realities of a full-scale war and the scale of internal displacement.
As Kozyr added, at the same time, the state should form a long-term policy regarding IDPs, because they remain full-fledged citizens of Ukraine regardless of their place of residence.
This will be a one-time law for holding elections during the war, which should take into account all current conditions
He added that currently, in particular, work is underway to restore electricity in the regions most affected by Russian shelling. This includes Kherson: according to him, it is important to ensure conditions for voting.
Recall
According to a KMIS survey, 59% of Ukrainians believe that elections are possible only after the complete end of the war and the conclusion of a peace agreement.