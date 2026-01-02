$42.170.18
In Kherson, heating disruptions are possible amid Russian strikes on heat generation since morning; parts of the city are without electricity.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

In Kherson, heat supply disruptions are possible due to enemy strikes on a heat generation facility. Also, in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, there is a partial power outage and possible water supply disruptions.

In Kherson, heating disruptions are possible amid Russian strikes on heat generation since morning; parts of the city are without electricity.

In Kherson, there may be interruptions in heat supply amid the fact that a heat generation facility has been under enemy attacks since the morning, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin. According to the head of the Kherson MVA Yaroslav Shan'ko, there are also power outages in one of the city's districts and possible water supply interruptions, writes UNN.

Since early morning, one of the heat generation facilities has been under attack by Russian terrorists. As a result of the hits, there may be interruptions in heat supply in the city.

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The head of the OVA emphasized: "The enemy's goal is obvious - with targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure, they are trying to leave Kherson without heat in winter. This is a conscious terror against peaceful people."

"The Dniprovskyi district is partially de-energized. Specialists are investigating the causes and are engaged in emergency restoration work. There may also be interruptions in centralized water supply," Shan'ko also reported on Telegram.

Addition

The Kherson OVA reported that in Kherson, "almost every day there are hits on the thermal power plant."

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
