Russian missile attack on Kyiv on February 22 - debris recorded in five districts of the capital
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, as a result of a missile attack, debris fell in five districts, with no fires or casualties. In the Dniprovskyi district, a fragment damaged a car, and in Sviatoshynskyi, windows were blown out by the blast wave.
In Kyiv, as a result of an enemy missile attack, debris was recorded falling in five districts of the city. There are no fires or casualties. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
Details
In the Dnipro district, a missile fragment fell near an emergency medical substation. There are no fires, destruction, or casualties.
According to him, at another address in the same district, debris damaged a car in the courtyard of a residential building. Missile fragments were also found in an open area, in the courtyard of one of the houses, and in a park area opposite a high-rise building.
In the Sviatoshyn district, the blast wave shattered windows in several residential buildings and an office. There are no casualties.
In the Desnianskyi district, missile fragments fell in an open area. A similar situation occurred in the Podilskyi district - no fire and no casualties.
Emergency services are working on site, all consequences of the attack are being eliminated.
Recall
President Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian shelling on February 22, stating that almost 300 attack drones and 50 missiles were used. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense, especially against ballistic missiles.