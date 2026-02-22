$43.270.00
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime
February 22, 12:48 AM • 19916 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
February 21, 11:49 PM • 31884 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM • 28544 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 48157 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 47122 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 38442 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 36525 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 29084 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25441 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on February 22 - debris recorded in five districts of the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

In Kyiv, as a result of a missile attack, debris fell in five districts, with no fires or casualties. In the Dniprovskyi district, a fragment damaged a car, and in Sviatoshynskyi, windows were blown out by the blast wave.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on February 22 - debris recorded in five districts of the capital
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Kyiv, as a result of an enemy missile attack, debris was recorded falling in five districts of the city. There are no fires or casualties. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

In the Dnipro district, a missile fragment fell near an emergency medical substation. There are no fires, destruction, or casualties.

- the mayor reported.

According to him, at another address in the same district, debris damaged a car in the courtyard of a residential building. Missile fragments were also found in an open area, in the courtyard of one of the houses, and in a park area opposite a high-rise building.

In the Sviatoshyn district, the blast wave shattered windows in several residential buildings and an office. There are no casualties.

- Klitschko noted.

In the Desnianskyi district, missile fragments fell in an open area. A similar situation occurred in the Podilskyi district - no fire and no casualties.

Emergency services are working on site, all consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian shelling on February 22, stating that almost 300 attack drones and 50 missiles were used. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense, especially against ballistic missiles.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv