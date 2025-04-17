Ukrainian delegation in Paris held talks with members of the "coalition of the willing": the issue of a contingent was raised

In Paris, the Ukrainian delegation held talks with representatives of a number of countries participating in the "coalition of the willing" - regarding a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine, discussed the involvement of a multinational contingent and the development of a security architecture, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We are working in Paris. Together with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, we discussed a ceasefire and security guarantees with colleagues from Great Britain, Germany and France," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, representatives of the countries that are part of the coalition of the willing "took part in the negotiations in the Elysee Palace from the Ukrainian partners: diplomatic advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne, national security advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Jonathan Powell and national security advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Jens Plettner".

"We exchanged views on further steps to achieve a just and lasting peace, including the implementation of a complete ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent, as well as the development of an effective security architecture for Ukraine. A very meaningful conversation. We continue to work," the head of the OP said.

