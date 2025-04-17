Ukrainian delegation in Paris held talks with members of the "coalition of the willing": the issue of a contingent was raised

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
01:28 PM • 3082 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

01:06 PM • 10509 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12889 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

12:16 PM • 16284 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22492 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

09:48 AM • 37680 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

April 17, 06:19 AM • 49442 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64755 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83716 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113549 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1952 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13462 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83704 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85574 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96734 views
King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2974 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14120 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111125 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53500 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53209 views
Ukrainian delegation in Paris held talks with members of the "coalition of the willing": the issue of a contingent was raised

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5148 views

Negotiations on a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine took place in Paris. The involvement of a multinational contingent and the development of a security architecture were discussed.

Ukrainian delegation in Paris held talks with members of the "coalition of the willing": the issue of a contingent was raised

In Paris, the Ukrainian delegation held talks with representatives of a number of countries participating in the "coalition of the willing" - regarding a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine, discussed the involvement of a multinational contingent and the development of a security architecture, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We are working in Paris. Together with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, we discussed a ceasefire and security guarantees with colleagues from Great Britain, Germany and France," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, representatives of the countries that are part of the coalition of the willing "took part in the negotiations in the Elysee Palace from the Ukrainian partners: diplomatic advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne, national security advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Jonathan Powell and national security advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Jens Plettner".

"We exchanged views on further steps to achieve a just and lasting peace, including the implementation of a complete ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent, as well as the development of an effective security architecture for Ukraine. A very meaningful conversation. We continue to work," the head of the OP said.

Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Paris for negotiations with the US17.04.25, 09:39 • 4948 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Bonne
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
