Merz's election as German Chancellor is scheduled for May 6

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17165 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15123 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20290 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29656 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62814 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58901 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33895 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59574 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106738 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166488 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17212 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50821 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62860 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58932 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166507 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22928 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20988 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22634 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24553 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27182 views
Merz's election as German Chancellor is scheduled for May 6

Kyiv • UNN

 5842 views

The German Bundestag is preparing for the election of the Chancellor on May 6, subject to approval of the coalition agreement. Merz previously stated plans to form a government before Easter.

Merz's election as German Chancellor is scheduled for May 6

In Germany, the leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, is expected to be elected Chancellor by parliament on May 6. The Bundestag announced the planned election of the Chancellor, writes UNN.

The Speaker of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, is preparing to convene the German Bundestag for the election of the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, subject to the parties' approval of the coalition agreement and a corresponding proposal from the Federal President in accordance with Article 63 (1) of the Basic Law.

- the message says.

Germany announced the formation of a coalition and presented an agreement: Merz promises a strong government and support for Ukraine09.04.2025, 17:00 • 9438 views

Addition

Earlier, Merz expressed his intention to complete the formation of the government before Easter, which is celebrated in Germany on April 20 this year. However, the results of the coalition negotiations must be approved during a poll of SPD members, which will last 10 days, as well as by the governing bodies of the CDU and CSU.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Bundestag
Friedrich Merz
Germany
