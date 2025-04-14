Merz's election as German Chancellor is scheduled for May 6

In Germany, the leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, is expected to be elected Chancellor by parliament on May 6. The Bundestag announced the planned election of the Chancellor, writes UNN.

The Speaker of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, is preparing to convene the German Bundestag for the election of the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, subject to the parties' approval of the coalition agreement and a corresponding proposal from the Federal President in accordance with Article 63 (1) of the Basic Law. - the message says.

Earlier, Merz expressed his intention to complete the formation of the government before Easter, which is celebrated in Germany on April 20 this year. However, the results of the coalition negotiations must be approved during a poll of SPD members, which will last 10 days, as well as by the governing bodies of the CDU and CSU.