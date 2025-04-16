The OP discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia with diplomats: details

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15834 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61611 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163320 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83987 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113984 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89541 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141363 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123514 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4374 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4144 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10420 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5176 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3280 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43034 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163318 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154607 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141363 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123514 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97988 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41203 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41508 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41965 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43732 views
The OP discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia with diplomats: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2376 views

A briefing for diplomats on sanctions against Russia was held in the OP. The impact of restrictions, foreign components in weapons and the confiscation of Russian assets were discussed.

The OP discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia with diplomats: details

A briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia was held at the Presidential Office. Diplomats from Great Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Sweden, Japan and the EU took part in the meeting. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages, in particular about the shelling of Sumy, which killed 35 people.

We need help with concrete things in the form of air defense systems to protect against ballistic missiles and sanctions pressure. As long as Russian aggression continues, there should be no relaxation of sanctions

– said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk informed about foreign components found in Russian weapons and the impact of the imposed sanctions on Russia's capabilities. In particular, it was about the fact that restrictions on the gas and metallurgical sectors and cryptocurrency transactions turned out to be effective.

He noted that sanctions are also in place against the Russian shadow tanker fleet, as evidenced by reports of ship arrests, and work in this direction will continue.

The seventeenth package of sanctions is necessary to put Russia in a more difficult position and have more leverage in negotiations. Restraining the potential of the Russian military industry with the help of sanctions should be part of the plan to strengthen European security

- authorized by the President on sanctions policy.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk also thanked non-governmental organizations that assess the impact of restrictions on the filling of the Russian budget and the capacity of military production, analyze the components found in Russian weapons, UAVs and aircraft, research supply chains and access to foreign technologies for the Russian defense industry, and identify loopholes through which Russia manages to circumvent sanctions.

In addition, the briefing discussed the confiscation and use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Yermak addressed the G7: Russian terror cannot be stopped with words - sanctions, pressure and weapons are needed

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
European Union
Denmark
Andriy Yermak
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Germany
Netherlands
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
