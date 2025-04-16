The OP discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia with diplomats: details

A briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia was held at the Presidential Office. Diplomats from Great Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Sweden, Japan and the EU took part in the meeting. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages, in particular about the shelling of Sumy, which killed 35 people.

We need help with concrete things in the form of air defense systems to protect against ballistic missiles and sanctions pressure. As long as Russian aggression continues, there should be no relaxation of sanctions – said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk informed about foreign components found in Russian weapons and the impact of the imposed sanctions on Russia's capabilities. In particular, it was about the fact that restrictions on the gas and metallurgical sectors and cryptocurrency transactions turned out to be effective.

He noted that sanctions are also in place against the Russian shadow tanker fleet, as evidenced by reports of ship arrests, and work in this direction will continue.

The seventeenth package of sanctions is necessary to put Russia in a more difficult position and have more leverage in negotiations. Restraining the potential of the Russian military industry with the help of sanctions should be part of the plan to strengthen European security - authorized by the President on sanctions policy.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk also thanked non-governmental organizations that assess the impact of restrictions on the filling of the Russian budget and the capacity of military production, analyze the components found in Russian weapons, UAVs and aircraft, research supply chains and access to foreign technologies for the Russian defense industry, and identify loopholes through which Russia manages to circumvent sanctions.

In addition, the briefing discussed the confiscation and use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

