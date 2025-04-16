Meloni is going to a meeting with Trump, on which her place "in the top league" in Europe depends - Bloomberg

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16629 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71571 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38954 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44253 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51401 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93095 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85107 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35428 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60567 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109413 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 71574 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91516 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93095 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85107 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184641 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29751 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30740 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31998 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34263 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Meloni is going to a meeting with Trump, on which her place "in the top league" in Europe depends - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5366 views

Giorgia Meloni is meeting with Trump in Washington, seeking tariff relief and strengthened defense. The Italian Prime Minister hopes to become a mediator between the US and Europe, but the risks are high.

Meloni is going to a meeting with Trump, on which her place "in the top league" in Europe depends - Bloomberg

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spent months preparing for this moment: her own meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. And it will take place with the support of the European Union, no less, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

When she lands in Washington to meet with the US president, with whom she has a strong ideological affinity, she will have tariff relief and defense in mind, the newspaper writes.

"If she succeeds, it will be a significant diplomatic victory for the Italian leader and will firmly establish her in the top league with Germany and France. But there is also a risk that she will return empty-handed, no longer able to maintain a complex and fragile balance," the newspaper writes.

The consequences of Trump's unpredictable actions in both economic and foreign policy have not escaped the attention of Italian officials, who have been preparing the meeting between the Italian prime minister and him behind the scenes since January, sometimes complaining privately that the White House has not named a specific date, people familiar with the matter say.

The Guardian calls their summit date Thursday.

Meloni and her entourage, as Bloomberg points out, were privately shocked by some of Trump's statements after his inauguration - including his recent comments that countries are "kissing [his] ass" in an attempt to negotiate their way out of his punitive tariffs, made just hours after her visit to Washington was confirmed.

In public, however, Meloni's tone has been respectful. The harshest criticism she has leveled against Trump is that his tariff move, affecting about 10% of Italy's exports, is "wrong," instead calling for negotiations and suggesting that retaliation could be counterproductive.

During her visit, Meloni, as indicated, plans to propose a mutual abolition of most industrial duties between the United States and the EU, essentially creating a free trade zone.

Obtaining significant concessions in trade, while it seems unlikely, is not impossible, some of the people familiar with the thinking in the Meloni administration said.

Meanwhile, EU Trade Committee chief Maroš Šefčovič returned from Washington with little clarity on the US position after meeting with his American counterparts, highlighting Meloni's upcoming task.

Among the outcomes that her entourage considers more achievable is the possibility of persuading Trump to agree to a US-EU summit, which would allow member states to discuss trade and defense. Meloni first put forward this idea earlier this year after a spat at Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Securing personal negotiations with the bloc on trade would also give Trump the opportunity to speak for the first time with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "sanctifying" Meloni as a mediator between Europe and Washington.

Officials warn that Trump's volatile nature makes it difficult to predict possible outcomes, and expectations for major victories in the Meloni camp remain low. EU trade policy is also the responsibility of the European Commission.

Meloni appeared to acknowledge the high stakes surrounding her visit on Tuesday. "I don't feel any pressure, as you can imagine, for the next two days," she said, smiling, at a Renaissance-style palace in Rome.

Trump is likely to demand that Italy increase imports of liquefied natural gas from the US and increase defense spending, which it is now ready to raise above the 2% of GDP mandated by NATO. This is still well below the 5% that Trump wants, and it is almost impossible for Italy to achieve this without significant and politically unpleasant changes to its budget.

In talking points prepared for the meeting, Meloni will reiterate Italy's strategic position in the Mediterranean and how any diversion of US resources would be detrimental to security in general, people say.

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico 03.04.2025, 17:39 • 10695 views

Meloni's European colleagues believe that the trip could benefit not only her, but also the allies as a whole. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with Meloni on Monday to discuss her trip, informed sources said, and Rutte congratulated Meloni on overcoming the 2% threshold.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Maroš Šefčovič
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
