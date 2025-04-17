Coordinated further diplomatic contacts and meetings: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for the second time today

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11481 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57844 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57020 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65943 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65425 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59706 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77108 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3914 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22233 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26708 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121606 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63357 views
Coordinated further diplomatic contacts and meetings: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for the second time today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron coordinated further diplomatic contacts and meetings regarding the establishment of peace. Zelenskyy thanked Macron for his leadership.

Coordinated further diplomatic contacts and meetings: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for the second time today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further diplomatic contacts and meetings regarding the establishment of peace with French President Emmanuel Macron. The head of state reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

I have spoken with the President of France for the second time today... We coordinated further contacts and meetings. The duration of peace will directly depend on the fairness of positions in diplomacy and the effectiveness of the security architecture. Thank you to everyone who supports us

- he wrote.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Macron for his leadership and for the work of representatives of the countries of Ukraine, France, Great Britain, Germany and the USA in Paris today.

It is important that we hear each other, supplement and clarify our positions and work for the real security of Ukraine and all of our Europe

- he emphasized.

Let us remind you

On April 17, the head of the Presidential Office reported on his arrival in Paris together with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense for meetings on security guarantees with France, Germany, Great Britain and the USA.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated about the productivity of the meetings in Paris regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. He met with Yermak and Umerov at the Elysee Palace.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
