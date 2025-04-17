Coordinated further diplomatic contacts and meetings: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for the second time today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further diplomatic contacts and meetings regarding the establishment of peace with French President Emmanuel Macron. The head of state reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

I have spoken with the President of France for the second time today... We coordinated further contacts and meetings. The duration of peace will directly depend on the fairness of positions in diplomacy and the effectiveness of the security architecture. Thank you to everyone who supports us - he wrote.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Macron for his leadership and for the work of representatives of the countries of Ukraine, France, Great Britain, Germany and the USA in Paris today.

It is important that we hear each other, supplement and clarify our positions and work for the real security of Ukraine and all of our Europe - he emphasized.

Let us remind you

On April 17, the head of the Presidential Office reported on his arrival in Paris together with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense for meetings on security guarantees with France, Germany, Great Britain and the USA.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated about the productivity of the meetings in Paris regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. He met with Yermak and Umerov at the Elysee Palace.