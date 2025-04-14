$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14573 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12797 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18279 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27775 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59673 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56646 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33281 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59443 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106439 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165060 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

EU's foreign policy chief commented on Merz's words regarding Taurus for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8048 views

EU's foreign policy chief emphasized the need to increase aid to Ukraine. This was a response to Merz's words regarding Taurus missiles after the Russian attack on Sumy.

EU's foreign policy chief commented on Merz's words regarding Taurus for Ukraine

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, emphasized the need to increase aid to Ukraine, pointing out that each member country of the bloc "gives what it can give." This is how she commented on the words of the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding Taurus for Ukraine and the need to coordinate this among European allies, on Monday, arriving at the meeting of the EU Council and Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Of course, each member state gives what it can give, but I think the message is very clear. We need to do more so that Ukraine can defend itself and the civilian population does not die.

- said the head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, commenting on the words of the future German Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, regarding Taurus for Ukraine and what, in her opinion, would be the right decision.

The statement came after Friedrich Merz voiced his proposal to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine in response to the attack in Sumy, but also said that this needs to be coordinated between European allies.

Merz says he has always advocated for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but on one condition14.04.25, 04:40 • 3996 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
