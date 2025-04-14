EU's foreign policy chief commented on Merz's words regarding Taurus for Ukraine

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, emphasized the need to increase aid to Ukraine, pointing out that each member country of the bloc "gives what it can give." This is how she commented on the words of the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding Taurus for Ukraine and the need to coordinate this among European allies, on Monday, arriving at the meeting of the EU Council and Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Of course, each member state gives what it can give, but I think the message is very clear. We need to do more so that Ukraine can defend itself and the civilian population does not die. - said the head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, commenting on the words of the future German Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, regarding Taurus for Ukraine and what, in her opinion, would be the right decision.

The statement came after Friedrich Merz voiced his proposal to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine in response to the attack in Sumy, but also said that this needs to be coordinated between European allies.

Merz says he has always advocated for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but on one condition