A doctor in Germany is accused of 15 murders of palliative patients

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15875 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67219 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37321 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42545 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49910 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91017 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83285 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35318 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60484 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109251 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 67219 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88612 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91017 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83285 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183320 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51440 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29067 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30111 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31427 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33718 views
A doctor in Germany is accused of 15 murders of palliative patients

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4998 views

A doctor from Germany has been charged with 15 murders of palliative patients. He administered lethal doses of drugs to patients under his care.

A doctor in Germany is accused of 15 murders of palliative patients

The Berlin Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday charged a doctor with 15 counts of murder, suspected of administering lethal doses of various drugs to palliative patients in his care.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Prosecutors are demanding a lifetime professional ban for the 40-year-old suspect, who has been in custody since August 2024 and worked in several German states.

The suspect, whose name has not been officially released in accordance with German privacy laws, has denied the charges, prosecutors said.

He was initially suspected of involvement in four deaths last year, which prosecutors say he tried to cover up by setting fire to the victims' apartments. However, an ongoing investigation has revealed even more deaths dating back to 2021. This number may increase further.

An investigation team created specifically for this case is examining the medical records of his patients, and further exhumations are planned. The doctor is accused of administering an anesthetic and then a muscle relaxant to palliative patients in his care who were not actively dying without their knowledge or consent, prosecutors said.

Addition

A tragedy occurred at the Sophie-Charlotte-Platz metro station in Berlin. A man argued with a stranger, after which he followed him to the platform and suddenly attacked him with a knife.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Reuters
Germany
Berlin
