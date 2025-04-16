A doctor in Germany is accused of 15 murders of palliative patients

The Berlin Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday charged a doctor with 15 counts of murder, suspected of administering lethal doses of various drugs to palliative patients in his care.

Prosecutors are demanding a lifetime professional ban for the 40-year-old suspect, who has been in custody since August 2024 and worked in several German states.

The suspect, whose name has not been officially released in accordance with German privacy laws, has denied the charges, prosecutors said.

He was initially suspected of involvement in four deaths last year, which prosecutors say he tried to cover up by setting fire to the victims' apartments. However, an ongoing investigation has revealed even more deaths dating back to 2021. This number may increase further.

An investigation team created specifically for this case is examining the medical records of his patients, and further exhumations are planned. The doctor is accused of administering an anesthetic and then a muscle relaxant to palliative patients in his care who were not actively dying without their knowledge or consent, prosecutors said.

