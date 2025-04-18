"Trump clearly stated: it's time to end the war": Rubio commented on the meeting in Paris

In Paris, the US delegation met with the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain and Ukraine to discuss ways to achieve lasting peace against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump clearly stating that it is time to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was written on social network X by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

President Trump has made it clear that it is time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Today in Paris, Steve Witkoff, Keith Kellogg and I met with leaders from France, Great Britain, Germany and Ukraine to talk about how we can stop the killings and achieve a just and lasting peace. - Rubio wrote.

Details

The US delegation, which included Rubio, special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, met in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Andriy Sybiha, respectively, on Friday, April 18. Representatives of Germany and Great Britain were also present at the meeting.

Let us remind you

Negotiations on a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine took place in Paris. The involvement of a multinational contingent and the development of a security architecture were discussed.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak revealed details of the meeting in Paris in his Telegram channel. The parties discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced to Russia, as well as the release of prisoners of war and civilian hostages.