President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List
10:59 AM • 10681 views

President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40960 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43285 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77949 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31416 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86903 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68876 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153589 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88848 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

"Trump clearly stated: it's time to end the war": Rubio commented on the meeting in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3574 views

Negotiations on a ceasefire took place in Paris with the participation of delegations from Ukraine, France, Germany, Great Britain, and the United States. The details were revealed by the Head of the US State Department, Marco Rubio.

"Trump clearly stated: it's time to end the war": Rubio commented on the meeting in Paris

In Paris, the US delegation met with the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain and Ukraine to discuss ways to achieve lasting peace against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump clearly stating that it is time to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was written on social network X by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

President Trump has made it clear that it is time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Today in Paris, Steve Witkoff, Keith Kellogg and I met with leaders from France, Great Britain, Germany and Ukraine to talk about how we can stop the killings and achieve a just and lasting peace.

- Rubio wrote.

Details

The US delegation, which included Rubio, special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, met in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Andriy Sybiha, respectively, on Friday, April 18. Representatives of Germany and Great Britain were also present at the meeting.

Let us remind you

Negotiations on a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine took place in Paris. The involvement of a multinational contingent and the development of a security architecture were discussed.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak revealed details of the meeting in Paris in his Telegram channel. The parties discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced to Russia, as well as the release of prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
