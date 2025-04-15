$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16980 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14956 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20143 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29514 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62587 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58727 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33853 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59562 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106720 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166376 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

medvedev called the future German Chancellor Merz a Nazi because of Taurus

 4882 views

dmitry medvedev reacted sharply to Friedrich Merz's statement about the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, accusing him of Nazism and mentioning his father's service in the Wehrmacht.

medvedev called the future German Chancellor Merz a Nazi because of Taurus

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, ex-President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev aggressively reacted to the statement of the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the possible transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Medvedev shared his reaction on the social network X. In particular, he accused Merz of Nazism and called him not Friedrich, but Fritz.

The candidate for Chancellor Fritz Merz is haunted by the memory of his father, who served in Hitler's Wehrmacht. Now Merz has proposed an attack on the Crimean Bridge. Think twice, Nazi!

- wrote Medvedev.

As you know, according to Merz, the Ukrainian army "needs to get out of defense, because it only reacts." As a possible area of application of the missiles, he named the destruction of the most important land connections between Russia and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which are important for the logistics of the Russian army.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he is in favor of transferring Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, according to the politician, this can only happen if the relevant supplies are agreed with the allies.

Medvedev congratulates Russians on February 23: calls the decision to invade Ukraine “right”23.02.25, 09:13 • 28664 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

