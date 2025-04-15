Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, ex-President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev aggressively reacted to the statement of the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the possible transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Medvedev shared his reaction on the social network X. In particular, he accused Merz of Nazism and called him not Friedrich, but Fritz.

The candidate for Chancellor Fritz Merz is haunted by the memory of his father, who served in Hitler's Wehrmacht. Now Merz has proposed an attack on the Crimean Bridge. Think twice, Nazi! - wrote Medvedev.

As you know, according to Merz, the Ukrainian army "needs to get out of defense, because it only reacts." As a possible area of application of the missiles, he named the destruction of the most important land connections between Russia and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which are important for the logistics of the Russian army.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he is in favor of transferring Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, according to the politician, this can only happen if the relevant supplies are agreed with the allies.

