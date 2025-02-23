The decision of the Russian authorities to launch the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine was “correct”. This was written by Dmitry Medvedev , Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council , on his Telegram channel, congratulating the residents of the aggressor country on the “Defender of the Fatherland Day,” UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia had to take this step when it finally passed “the point of no return in its confrontation with the so-called collective West.

“And there was only one way to protect our homeland and its citizens, to drive the enemy away from our borders,” the Russian politician said.

In his opinion, time has shown that “this difficult decision was the only right and possible one.

The Russian people rallied and withstood the cynical and brutal enemy, who was pumped full of weapons and money from all over the world. The war against neo-Nazism and its minions is not yet completely over. But its outcome is very close. The enemy will be destroyed. The truth will prevail - Medvedev emphasized.

Recall

The Russian occupiers are preparing for “provocations” by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the so-called “Defender of the Fatherland Day” on February 23 and on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, February 24. This was reported by the military guerrilla movement “ATESH”.

medvedev: “New regions” may soon join russia