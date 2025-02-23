ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Medvedev congratulates Russians on February 23: calls the decision to invade Ukraine “right”

Kyiv  •  UNN

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev said that the decision to launch a “special operation” in Ukraine was the only right one. He claims that “the enemy will be destroyed” and that Russia's victory is close.

The decision of the Russian authorities to launch the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine was “correct”. This was written by Dmitry Medvedev , Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council , on his Telegram channel, congratulating the residents of the aggressor country on the “Defender of the Fatherland Day,” UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia had to take this step when it finally passed “the point of no return in its confrontation with the so-called collective West.

“And there was only one way to protect our homeland and its citizens, to drive the enemy away from our borders,” the Russian politician said.

In his opinion, time has shown that “this difficult decision was the only right and possible one.

The Russian people rallied and withstood the cynical and brutal enemy, who was pumped full of weapons and money from all over the world. The war against neo-Nazism and its minions is not yet completely over. But its outcome is very close. The enemy will be destroyed. The truth will prevail

Recall

The Russian occupiers are preparing for “provocations” by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the so-called “Defender of the Fatherland Day” on February 23 and on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, February 24. This was reported by the military guerrilla movement “ATESH”.

medvedev: “New regions” may soon join russia15.12.24, 01:56 • 43914 views

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

Medvedev congratulates Russians on February 23: calls the decision to invade Ukraine "right"